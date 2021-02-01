(KMAalnd) -- Red Oak, Creston and Abraham Lincoln all picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling on Monday.
Red Oak swept through Thomas Jefferson (1865-1760 in girls and 2786-2694 in boys). Ashley Wilkins led the Tigers with a 287 in the girls win while Corbin Wolfe and Nate Ernst each had a 410 in boys.
Creston’s sweep of Southeast Warren was 2145-1811 in girls and 2262-1728 in boys. Abraham Lincoln was led by Jennica Soar’s 337 in a 2208-1781 girls win over Tri-Center. On the boys side, Bennett Olsen had a 483 to lead the Lynx in a 2799-2278 win.
View those results and more below.
GIRLS: Red Oak 1865 Thomas Jefferson 1760
Red Oak Scores: Ashley Wilkins 287, Kadee Gass 252, Peyton Meek 245, Jenna Klyn 227, Eva Sherman 213, Morgan Graber 192
TJ Scores: Chassidy Brittain 271, Trinity Meyer 247, Riley Rich 234, Faith Christensen 225, Tali Dross 212, MacKenzie Harstad 166
Baker: Red Oak 641, TJ 571
GIRLS: Creston 2145 Southeast Warren 1811
Creston: No scores reported.
SEW Scores: Jade Wadle 314, Kylee Forkner 247, Allison Cooper 241, Cougar Fridley 236, Josclyn Sundberg 233, Emma Nady 217
Baker: Creston N/A SEW 540
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2208 Tri-Center 1781
AL Scores: Jennica Soar 337, McKenna Rethmeier 310, Abigail Rodriguez 272, Tatum Mark 256, Gabriella Peterson 253, Alexa Tichota 174
T-C Scores: Abby Schuett 257, Emma Wulff 253, Hannah Wulff 229, Becca Thayer 216, Karly Frank 204
Baker: AL 780 T-C 622
GIRLS: Clarke 2186 West Central Valley 1128 Mount Ayr 1109
Mount Ayr: No scores reported.
GIRLS: LeMars 2820 MMCRU 2364 West Sioux 1536
LeMars: No scores reported.
BOYS: Red Oak 2786 Thomas Jefferson 2694
Red Oak Scores: Corbin Wolfe & Nate Ernst 410, Jon Piper 381, Ethan Horn 279, Kyle Berkey 273, Kaden Grammer 244
TJ Scores: Josh Chavarria 367, Chandler Scott 360, Max Schuster 346, Sam Shanno 334, Alan Mace 263
Baker: Red Oak 1033 TJ 1024
BOYS: Creston 2262 Southeast Warren 1728
Creston: No scores reported.
SEW Scores: Dominic Wadle 263, J.D. Hinrichs 243, Chase Thompson 238, Owen Williams 215, Will Prater 196, Gabe Gavn 181
Baker: Creston N/A SEW 573
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2799 Tri-Center 2278
AL Scores: Bennett Olsen 483, Eric McCoy 417, Carter James 384, Rocky Rubink 342, Akil Smith 296, Liam Reardon 278
T-C Scores: Grant Way 362, Justin Osbahr 350, Jaydon Dooley & Matt Stowe 292, Cole Meyer 277, Luke Lehan 238
Baker: AL 877 T-C 705
BOYS: Clarke 2435 West Central Valley 1439 Mount Ayr 1057
Mount Ayr: No scores reported.
MISSING
Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sioux Central at Sioux City north
MMCRU, West Sioux at LeMars (BOYS)