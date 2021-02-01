Bowling

(KMAalnd) -- Red Oak, Creston and Abraham Lincoln all picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling on Monday.

Red Oak swept through Thomas Jefferson (1865-1760 in girls and 2786-2694 in boys). Ashley Wilkins led the Tigers with a 287 in the girls win while Corbin Wolfe and Nate Ernst each had a 410 in boys.

Creston’s sweep of Southeast Warren was 2145-1811 in girls and 2262-1728 in boys. Abraham Lincoln was led by Jennica Soar’s 337 in a 2208-1781 girls win over Tri-Center. On the boys side, Bennett Olsen had a 483 to lead the Lynx in a 2799-2278 win.

View those results and more below.

GIRLS: Red Oak 1865 Thomas Jefferson 1760 

Red Oak Scores: Ashley Wilkins 287, Kadee Gass 252, Peyton Meek 245, Jenna Klyn 227, Eva Sherman 213, Morgan Graber 192

TJ Scores: Chassidy Brittain 271, Trinity Meyer 247, Riley Rich 234, Faith Christensen 225, Tali Dross 212, MacKenzie Harstad 166

Baker: Red Oak 641, TJ 571

GIRLS: Creston 2145 Southeast Warren 1811 

Creston: No scores reported.

SEW Scores: Jade Wadle 314, Kylee Forkner 247, Allison Cooper 241, Cougar Fridley 236, Josclyn Sundberg 233, Emma Nady 217

Baker: Creston N/A SEW 540

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2208 Tri-Center 1781

AL Scores: Jennica Soar 337, McKenna Rethmeier 310, Abigail Rodriguez 272, Tatum Mark 256, Gabriella Peterson 253, Alexa Tichota 174

T-C Scores: Abby Schuett 257, Emma Wulff 253, Hannah Wulff 229, Becca Thayer 216, Karly Frank 204

Baker: AL 780 T-C 622

GIRLS: Clarke 2186 West Central Valley 1128 Mount Ayr 1109 

Mount Ayr: No scores reported.

GIRLS: LeMars 2820 MMCRU 2364 West Sioux 1536 

LeMars: No scores reported.

BOYS: Red Oak 2786 Thomas Jefferson 2694 

Red Oak Scores: Corbin Wolfe & Nate Ernst 410, Jon Piper 381, Ethan Horn 279, Kyle Berkey 273, Kaden Grammer 244

TJ Scores: Josh Chavarria 367, Chandler Scott 360, Max Schuster 346, Sam Shanno 334, Alan Mace 263

Baker: Red Oak 1033 TJ 1024

BOYS: Creston 2262 Southeast Warren 1728 

Creston: No scores reported.

SEW Scores: Dominic Wadle 263, J.D. Hinrichs 243, Chase Thompson 238, Owen Williams 215, Will Prater 196, Gabe Gavn 181

Baker: Creston N/A SEW 573

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2799 Tri-Center 2278 

AL Scores: Bennett Olsen 483, Eric McCoy 417, Carter James 384, Rocky Rubink 342, Akil Smith 296, Liam Reardon 278

T-C Scores: Grant Way 362, Justin Osbahr 350, Jaydon Dooley & Matt Stowe 292, Cole Meyer 277, Luke Lehan 238

Baker: AL 877 T-C 705

BOYS: Clarke 2435 West Central Valley 1439 Mount Ayr 1057 

Mount Ayr: No scores reported.

MISSING 

Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sioux Central at Sioux City north

MMCRU, West Sioux at LeMars (BOYS)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.