(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls and boys bowling teams claimed Hawkeye Ten Conference championships on Friday.
The Saintes totaled 2787 pins to edge Clarinda and their 2729 total while the Falcons picked up 3233 pins to win their own conference title.
In the girls team race, St. Albert and Clarinda were followed by Denison-Schleswig (2699), Lewis Central (2580), Shenandoah (2304), Harlan (2189), Red Oak (1429) and Creston (1308).
Individually, Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden posted the top series of the day with a 429 (194-235) while St. Albert followed with Bailey Secrest (400) and Sophie Sheffield (399) to round out the top three. Clarinda’s Allyson Johnson and Andi Woods were fourth and fifth, respectively, with series scores of 399 and 390. Georgie Bohnet of St. Albert was next with a 383.
Brianna Musgrave of Denison-Schleswig finished with a 379, Kate Reed of Lewis Central was next at 373 and Clarinda’s Rylee Pulliam had a 371 in ninth. Claire Miller of Denison-Schleswig rounded out the top 10 with a 364 and Madison Smith of Clarinda and Shenandoah’s Peyton Athen were 11th and 12th, respectively, with a 359 each.
St. Albert had a strong Baker total of 935, finishing with a 224 and 190. Denison-Schleswig had the highest Baker total with a 964.
In the boys team race, St. Albert followed their individual pin total of 2136 with a 1097 Baker total. Clarinda was next with 3094 total pins, led by 1007 pins in the Baker series. The only other total score available to KMA Sports was Denison-Schleswig’s 2982.
The Monarchs were led by Hawkeye Ten champion Christian Schmadeke, who followed a 256 with a 253 and posted a 509 series. Evan White of St. Albert was second with a 480 series, Levi Wise of Clarinda took third with a 466, Jackson Wigington of St. Albert was fourth with a 456 and Shenandoah’s Dalton Athen rounded out the top five with a 456 of his own. Clarinda’s Owen Johnson posted a 443 series to finish in sixth.
The rest of the top 12 started with Lewis Central’s Hunter Merksick and Kenny Mayberry with a 436 and 434 series, respectively. Clarinda’s Grant Barr had a 424, St. Albert’s Cole Pekny tallied a 423 series and Seth Zwickel of Shenandoah and Caleb Smith of Harlan both had a 406 to finish out the top 12.
Check out a full interview with St. Albert bowling coach Mike Klusman below.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.