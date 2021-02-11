(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys and Sioux City East girls split in KMAland bowling action on Thursday.
In the boys dual, AL won 2905 to 2517 behind a 455 from Rocky Rubink. Bennett Olsen added a 431 while Carter James posted a 419. The girls dual was plenty close with East surviving 1938-1923. AL’s Jennica Soar had a 288 series to lead the Lynx.
View the complete results below.
GIRLS: Sioux City East 1938 Abraham Lincoln 1932
SCE Scores: Maddie Nolen & Natalie Cloud 305, Keyanna Vanderveen 287, Dylan Freeman 255, Haley Kaiser 238, Emily Licht 215
AL Scores: Jennica Soar 288, Abigail Rodriguez 279, McKenna Rethmeier 273, Gabriella Peterson 233, Annalese Ramirez 202, Tatum Mark 192
Baker: Abraham Lincoln 657 Sioux City East 548
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2905 Sioux City East 2517
AL scores: Rocky Rubink 455, Bennett Olsen 431, Carter James 419, Eric McCoy 338, Akil Smith 309, Liam Reardon 259
SCE scores: Brenden Lewis 400, Josiah Thompson 373, Chance Mohrhauser 367, Caleb Martin 322, Nate O 308, Cale Pittenger 295
Baker: Abraham Lincoln 953 Sioux City East 747
Tri-Center at Clarinda