(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls and St. Albert boys won team championships, and Shenandoah’s Treye Herr and LC’s Aleesha Oden won individual titles at the Hawkeye Ten Conference bowling meet on Friday at the Thunder Bowl.
Shenandoah’s Herr bowled a 300 and finished with a 533 series to make for one of the major highlights of the day. St. Albert’s Jackson Wigington and Haydn Piskorski finished second and ninth, respectively, to lead the Falcons to a 3131 team total and title.
Wigington had a 482 while Red Oak’s Jon Piper (464) and Denison-Schleswig’s Lucas Segebart (462) and Blake Polzin (452) rounded out the top five. Kyle Berkey of Red Oak (449), Denison-Schleswig’s Kyle Segebart and Shenandoah’s Dalton Athen (438) and Gunner Steiner (431) were sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.
Denison-Schleswig finished second behind St. Albert with 3097 pins while Shenandoah was third with 3084. Lewis Central (2935), Harlan (2555), Clarinda (2507), Red Oak (2497) and Creston (2097) rounded out the scoring.
In the girls tournament, LC’s Oden had a 450 series to win by 35 pins over Shenandoah’s Peyton Athen, who had a 415. Alexis Narmi of St. Albert (411) and Faith Renshaw of Lewis Central (404) were the only other bowlers with a 400 series. Ania Kaster of Harlan had a 380 in fifth.
The rest of the top 10 went Sophia Klopenstine of LC (378), Brianna Musgrave from Denison-Schleswig (370), Callie Williams of Lewis Central (368) and Clarinda’s Aly Johnson (347) and Andi Woods (338).
The Titans had 2827 pins to win the girls team title in dominant fashion. Denison-Schleswig’s 2402 was good for second, Clarinda had 2358 pins in third, Harlan finished with 2315 in fourth and St. Albert rounded out the top five with 2279 pins. Shenandoah (2235), Creston (2103) and Red Oak (1745) finished out the standings.