(Council Bluffs) -- The Denison-Schleswig bowling teams swept Hawkeye Ten championships while Harlan’s Abby Swank and Lewis Central’s Hunter Merksick won individual championships on Friday.
The Monarch girls finished with 2350 pins while Harlan was second with 2331 and Lewis Central ended up third with 2309. St. Albert (2162) and Creston (2139) rounded out the top five while Clarinda (1985), Shenandoah (1889) and Red Oak (1805) were next.
Swank finished with a 376 series to win the individual championship ahead of Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller, who had a 356. Harlan’s Sydney O’Neill, Creston’s Kally Burchett and St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi rounded out the top five with 339, 329 and 328, respectively.
Georgie Bohnet of St. Albert (325), Lewis Central’s Alicia McElderry (323) and Aleesha Oden (322) and Denison-Schleswig’s Natalie Castillo (321) and Payton Mathies (320) were the rest of the top 10. View full results from the girls tournament below.
On the boys side, Denison-Schleswig finished with 3006 pins to win the team championship. St. Albert took second with 2909 pins, Shenandoah finished third with 2901 and Lewis Central was fourth with 2701. Red Oak (2673), Clarinda (2672), Harlan (2534) and Creston (2089) were the remaining scores.
Merksick posted a 459 series to finish 22 pins ahead of Shenandoah’s Zayne Zwickel, who took runner-up honors. St. Albert’s Adam Denny had a 427 in third, and Denison-Schleswig was fourth and fifth with Christian Schmadeke (425) and Lucas Segebart (424) bowling well.
Trey Brotherton of Denison-Schleswig (413), Red Oak’s Corbin Wolfe (411) and Shenandodah’s Treye Herr (399), Alex Razee (394) and Seth Zwickel (394) also finished in the top 10. View the complete results from the boys tournament below.