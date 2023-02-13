(KMAland) -- Six KMAland teams and 18 KMAland individuals qualified for the state bowling tournament on Monday in state qualifying bowling.
CLASS 1A AT CLARINDA
Clarinda won their home district tournament with 2775 pins during their 15 Baker games. The Cardinals’ trio of Andi Woods, Madison Smith and Ally Johnson also qualified for the individual tournament.
Woods was second with a 544 series while Smith had a 522 in third and Johnson posted a 518 in fourth.
Woods had scores of 169, 193 and 182 while Smith had a 150, 182 and 190 and Johnson posted 181, 180 and 157 scores.
CLASS 1A AT ST. ALBERT
St. Albert cruised to the district championship and their first state qualification with 2609 total pins over 15 Baker games. Tri-Center finished second with 2040, Harlan had 1995 in fourth and Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished with 1617.
St. Albert’s Bailey Secrest was crowned the individual champion with a series of 573, finishing with a 234, 191 and 148. Georgie Bohnet and Lexi Narmi — also of St. Albert — were next with 528 and 517 series, respectively. Harlan’s Ivy Stevens was the final individual qualifier with a 485 series.
CLASS 1A AT HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN
Shenandoah claimed the district championship at HMS, posting a total team score of 2436 to advance on to the state tournament.
The Fillies were led by Jaylan Gray (529), Hannah Stearns (521) and Taylor Davis (514) in the individual tournament. All three advanced on to the state tournament with second, third and fourth place finishes, respectively.
Gray followed a 189 and 181 with a 159 while Stearns posted a 175, 214 and 132 and Davis finished with scores of 179, 170 and 165.
CLASS 2A AT LEMARS
Both LeMars and Lewis Central are moving on to state. LeMars won the district championship with a 3203 pin total while Lewis Central was second with 2725 pins.
The Titans and Bulldogs both placed three individual bowlers each in the state tournament. Aleesha Oden of LC won the district with a 696 series while LeMars’ Natalie Vanderloo (659) and Bailey Gill (645) rounded out the top three.
Lewis Central’s Kate Reed (577) and Faith Renshaw (576) and LeMars’ Emily Peters (569) also finished in the top eight to qualify for the 2A tournament.
CLASS 2A AT NEWTON
Denison-Schleswig is advancing on to the 2A state tournament after a second-place finish in Newton. The Monarchs had 2352 for a pin total during the team portion.
The Monarchs will also have two individual bowlers at state with Brianna and Brittany Musgrave advancing through with a 473 and 471 series, respectively.
CLASS 3A AT DES MOINES LINCOLN
KMAland did not have any qualifiers.