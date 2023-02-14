(KMAland) -- Four KMAland teams and 17 individuals moved on to the boys state bowling tournament with qualifying scores on Tuesday.
Check out the rundown of state qualifiers from the area below and find complete qualifiers linked here.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT (AT CLARINDA)
Clarinda claimed the state qualifying spot by winning at their home lanes with a 3128 total pin score.
Clarinda’s Levi Wise and Tyson Bramble both advanced on to state with series scores of 665 and 585, respectively.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT (AT ST. ALBERT)
St. Albert grabbed another state-qualifying spot in winning their home district. The Falcons posted 3319 total pins, finishing with the second-most pins across Class 1A.
St. Albert’s Jackson Wigington, Cole Pekny and Adam Denny qualified for the individual state tournament with series scores of 694, 680 and 640, respectively.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT (AT HMS)
Shenandoah’s Alex Razee and Gunner Steiner advanced on to the state meet with scores of 633 and 584, respectively. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Maddox Muston is also on to state with a score of 663.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT (AT PELLA CHRISTIAN)
Southeast Warren’s Owen Williams posted a qualifying series of 623 to move to state.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT (AT LEMARS)
Both LeMars and Denison-Schleswig advanced on to state with top two finishes in LeMars. The host Bulldogs had 3091 pins while the defending state champion Monarchs had 3059.
Denison-Schleswig’s Christian Schmadeke won the district in the individual tournament with a 702 while LeMars’ Trevor Fisher and Caiden Hightritter advanced with scores of 683 and 657, respectively. Lewis Central’s Caleb Hodtwalker was also a qualifier with a 664 series.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT (AT NEWTON)
Thomas Jefferson’s Kendall Bell is moving on to the state tournament after finishing with a 680 series in Newton.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT (AT DES MOINES LINCOLN)
Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen, Eric McCoy and Joshua Shamblen advanced on to state with scores of 722, 654 and 637, respectively.