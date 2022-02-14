(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls, four Titans individuals and Creston's Mason Clayton all qualified for state in Class 2A bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: Class 1A State Qualifying at Shenandoah
Find the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
GIRLS: Class 2A State Qualifying at Urbandale
The Lewis Central girls posted a 2495 pin total over 15 Baker games on their way to a second place finish and a state qualification. The Titans top Baker of the day was a 197 in their ninth game.
In addition, the Titans qualified Sophia Klopenstine, Aleesha Oden, Callie Williams and Faith Renshaw for the individual tournament. Klopenstine had a 592 to finish second — one pin shy of first place. Oden finished with a 575, Williams had a 569 and Renshaw posted a 512 in third, fourth and sixth, respectively. Creston’s Mason Clayton also qualified for state with a 563 in fifth.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
BOYS: Class 2A State Qualifying at Urbandale
No results released.