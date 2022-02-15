(KMAland) -- Five more KMAland teams and 20 additional KMAland individuals punched tickets to Waterloo and the state bowling tournament on Tuesday. View the full rundown below.
BOYS: Class 1A State Boys Qualifying Bowling at Little Waite Lanes, Shenandoah
Find the complete recap from Carson Schubert at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
GIRLS: Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Thunder Bowl, St. Albert
Harlan’s Ania Kaster and Sophia Grote finished second and fourth, respectively, to advance on to the state tournament. Abby Polley of Sergeant Bluff-Luton also advanced with the third-best series.
Kaster had a 560 while Polley finished with a 519 and Grote a 509. Clarke’s Hannah Wisniewski was the district champion with a 604. Clarke also won the the team championship and earned the state qualifying spot with 2550 pins.
View the complete results linked here.
BOYS: Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Thunder Bowl, St. Albert
St. Albert moved on to the state tournament with a dominant showing in the team portion of the meet, finishing with 3108 total pins in 15 Baker games.
The Falcons also grabbed three of the four individual state qualifying spots with Adam Denny (705), Hayden Piskorski (630) and Evan White (630) earning trips to the individual state tournament.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
GIRLS: Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo Columbus
KMAland did not have any state qualifiers. View the complete results linked here.
BOYS: Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo Columbus
KMAland did not have any state qualifiers. View the complete results linked here.
GIRLS: Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Dutch 200 Bowl, Pella Christian
KMAland did not have any state qualifiers. View the complete results linked here.
BOYS: Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Dutch 200 Bowl, Pella Christian
KMAland did not have any state qualifiers. View the complete results linked here.
GIRLS: Class 2A State Qualifying at Sweet 16 Lanes, LeMars
LeMars and Denison-Schleswig earned trips to state in the team race, finishing with 2766 and 2563 pins, respectively. Individually, LeMars placed Natalie Vanderloo in second (619) and Bailey Gill in fourth (594).
Thomas Jefferson’s Marissa Byrd was fifth with a 575, and LeMars had the final three qualifying spots with Kaitelin Konz, Trinity Brunsting and Emily Peters finishing with series of 557, 555 and 524, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BOYS: Class 2A State Qualifying at Sweet 16 Lanes, LeMars
Denison-Schleswig won the district championship and will advance on to state after finishing with 3164 total pins after 15 Baker games.
In the individual portion of the state qualifier, the Monarchs’ Trey Brotherton won the district title with a 764 series. Zach Dempster of LeMars (728) and Denison-Schleswig’s Kyle Segebart and Blake Polzin (655 apiece) also advanced on with finishes in second through fourth.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
GIRLS: Class 3A State Qualifying at Bowlarama Lanes, Des Moines Lincoln
KMAland did not have any state qualifiers. View the complete results linked here.
BOYS: Class 3A State Qualifying at Bowlarama Lanes, Des Moines Lincoln
Sioux City East finished second and will move on to the state tournament. The Black Raiders were 32 pins out of first place and posted a 3026 score on the day.
Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen was a runner-up in the individual portion of the day, posting a 717 series over three games. Ashton Harris of Sioux City North was third with 691 pins while Josiah Thompson of East (628) and Eric McCoy of AL (624) also advanced to state with seventh and eighth place finishes, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.