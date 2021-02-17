(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Shenandoah and AL’s Bennett Olsen advanced to the state bowling tournament on Wednesday.
Class 1A District 2 at LeMars
Forest City was led by district champion Jorden Trunkhill, who posted a 510 series, and won the team title with 2799 pins.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed fourth with 2,353 pins. View the complete results linked below.
Class 1A District 3 at Council Bluffs
Owen Johnson, Xander Pullen and Ronnie Weidman went 1-2-3 for Clarinda to help the Cardinals qualify for state for the first time in school history.
Clarinda finished with 3228 pins ahead of St. Albert’s 3026. Red Oak was third with 2853 and Harlan took fourth with 2561.
Johnson was the district champion with a 536 series while Pullen posted a 505 and Weidman had a 448. Red Oak’s Nate Ernst (438) and Jake Denny of St. Albert (433) rounded out the top five.
View the complete results below.
Class 1A District 4 at Council Bluffs
Shenandoah placed four in the top 10 on their way to winning the district championship and advancing to the state meet. Check back for full results from the meet.
Class 2A District 1 at LeMars
Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen won the individual championship to advance to the state meet.
Olsen posted a 425 series behind a 222 and a 203 to edge past Thomas Jefferson’s Josh Chavarria, who finished with a 420. Eric McCoy was third with a 418.
LeMars won the team bid with 3,046 pins, led by fourth and fifth place finishes from Brody Vanderloo (417) and Isaac Thompson (416), respectively.
View the complete results from the meet here.
Class 2A District 3 at Fort Dodge
Kyle Davis of Fort Dodge and the Urbandale team grabbed automatic bids to the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Denison-Schleswig’s Trey Brotherton placed fourth with a 462 while the Monarchs finished third with 2,934 pins. View the complete results here.
Class 3A District 5 at Sioux City