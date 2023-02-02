(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Lewis Central both recorded sweeps on Thursday night.
Check out the full KMAland bowling rundown below.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2493 Tri-Center 2013
Top Score: Maddie Smith, Clarinda (353)
Runner-up: Ally Johnson, Clarinda (347)
Other Clarinda Scores: Kemper Beckel 332, Andi Woods 313, Rylee Pulliam 307, Ryplee Sunderman 225
T-C Scores: Abbey Schuett 302, Asha Goodman 282, Sophia Sage 255, Shea Hopp 252, Becca Thayer 244, Olivia Bandow 208
Baker Scores: Clarinda 841 Tri-Center 678
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2623 Creston 1693
No Scores Reported
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2127 Sioux City East 1521
No Scores Reported
BOYS: Clarinda 2761 Tri-Center 1880
Top Score: Owen Johnson, Clarinda (440)
Runner-up: Grant Barr, Clarinda (393)
Other Clarinda Scores: Colton Owens 334, Levi Wise 325, Tyson Bramble 310, Ronnie Weidman 295
T-C Scores: Revin Bruck 313, Harris Bruck 267, Matt Stowe 249, Micah McCarty 249, Carson Hill 237, Evan Wham 182
Baker Scores: Clarinda 959 Tri-Center 565
BOYS: Lewis Central 2774 Creston 2257
No Results Reported
BOYS: Sioux City East 2938 Denison-Schleswig 2884
No Results Reported