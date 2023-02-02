KMAland Bowling.jpeg

(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Lewis Central both recorded sweeps on Thursday night.

GIRLS: Clarinda 2493 Tri-Center 2013

Top Score: Maddie Smith, Clarinda (353)

Runner-up: Ally Johnson, Clarinda (347)

Other Clarinda Scores: Kemper Beckel 332, Andi Woods 313, Rylee Pulliam 307, Ryplee Sunderman 225

T-C Scores: Abbey Schuett 302, Asha Goodman 282, Sophia Sage 255, Shea Hopp 252, Becca Thayer 244, Olivia Bandow 208

Baker Scores: Clarinda 841 Tri-Center 678

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2623 Creston 1693

No Scores Reported 

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2127 Sioux City East 1521

No Scores Reported

BOYS: Clarinda 2761 Tri-Center 1880

Top Score: Owen Johnson, Clarinda (440)

Runner-up: Grant Barr, Clarinda (393)

Other Clarinda Scores: Colton Owens 334, Levi Wise 325, Tyson Bramble 310, Ronnie Weidman 295

T-C Scores: Revin Bruck 313, Harris Bruck 267, Matt Stowe 249, Micah McCarty 249, Carson Hill 237, Evan Wham 182

Baker Scores: Clarinda 959 Tri-Center 565

BOYS: Lewis Central 2774 Creston 2257

No Results Reported 

BOYS: Sioux City East 2938 Denison-Schleswig 2884 

No Results Reported 

 

