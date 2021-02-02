(KMAland) -- The Denison-Schleswig girls and St. Albert boys split while Nodaway Valley nabbed a sweep in KMAland bowling action on Tuesday.
The St. Albert boys stayed unbeaten with a slight 2950-2946 victory over the Monarchs. Evan White led the way with a 488 series while Adam Denny finished with a 426. Devin Fink of Denison-Schleswig also bowled well with a 410.
In the girls meeting, Claire Miller led Denison-Schleswig with a 329 series in their 2304-2021 win. Abby Gehlsen added a 322 while Payton Mathies had a 320 for the Monarchs. Madilynn Meyers topped St. Albert with a 301.
Nodaway Valley beat West Central Valley 1868-1527 in girls and 1717-1493 in boys. Caidynce Schwartz had a 323 for the Wolverine girls while Matthew Mangels topped the boys with a 291 series.
View the results below.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2304 St. Albert 2021
D-S Scores: Claire Miller 329, Abby Gehlsen 322, Payton Mathies 320, Brianna Musgrave 298, Natalie Castillo 262, Kailee Jorgensen 229
SA Scores: Madilynn Meyers 301, Alexis Narmi 297, Georgie Bohnet 270, Sophie Sheffield 233, Grace Julian 214, Claire Lewis 168
Baker: D-S 773, St. Albert 706
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 1868 West Central Valley 1527
NV Scores: Caidynce Schwartz 323, Abby Christensen 281, Riley McCall 253, Morgan Brown 218, Eleni Jameson 213, Kerrigan Broen 168
Baker: Nodaway Valley 580
BOYS: St. Albert 2950 Denison-Schleswig 2946
SA Scores: Evan White 488, Adam Denny 426, Nate Kay 375, Jackson Wigington 373, Hayden Piskorski 338, Jake Denny 264
D-S Scores: Devin Fink 410, Harrison Dahm 395, Blake Polzin 380, Kyle Segebart 364, Trey Brotherton 339, Christian Schmadeke 261
Baker: D-S 1058 St. Albert 950
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 1717 West Central Valley 1493
NV Scores: Matthew Mangels 291, Collin Wenstad 269, Trent McIntosh 215, Hunter Ellis 208, Alex Mason 193, Marshall Greene 184
Baker: Nodaway Valley 541