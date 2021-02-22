(Waterloo) -- The LeMars girls bowling team nabbed a state championship on Monday in Waterloo at the Class 2A state tournament.
The Bulldogs had a team score of 3061 to win the title by 27 pins over Keokuk. Denison-Schleswig placed sixth with 2574 pins.
The high finisher among KMAland conference athletes was Denison-Schleswig sophomore Claire Miller, who posted a 467 series. LeMars’ Olivia Schiefen and Samantha Schiefen went 4-5 with a 455 and 449, respectively. Kaitelin Konz placed eighth for the Bulldogs with a 438.
Other area finishers:
14. Brianna Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (402)
27. Alyssa Williams, LeMars (344)
29. Emily Peters, LeMars (338)
32. Riayn Hoebelheinrich, LeMars (331)
35. Payton Mathies, Denison-Schleswig (322)
40. Kailee Jorgensen, Denison-Schleswig (305)
41. Abby Gehlsen, Denison-Schleswig (302)
49. Natalie Castillo, Denison-Schleswig (241)
View the complete results linked here.