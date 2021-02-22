LemarsBulldogs.png

(Waterloo) -- The LeMars girls bowling team nabbed a state championship on Monday in Waterloo at the Class 2A state tournament. 

The Bulldogs had a team score of 3061 to win the title by 27 pins over Keokuk. Denison-Schleswig placed sixth with 2574 pins.

The high finisher among KMAland conference athletes was Denison-Schleswig sophomore Claire Miller, who posted a 467 series. LeMars’ Olivia Schiefen and Samantha Schiefen went 4-5 with a 455 and 449, respectively. Kaitelin Konz placed eighth for the Bulldogs with a 438.

Other area finishers:

14. Brianna Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (402)

27. Alyssa Williams, LeMars (344)

29. Emily Peters, LeMars (338)

32. Riayn Hoebelheinrich, LeMars (331)

35. Payton Mathies, Denison-Schleswig (322)

40. Kailee Jorgensen, Denison-Schleswig (305)

41. Abby Gehlsen, Denison-Schleswig (302)

49. Natalie Castillo, Denison-Schleswig (241)

View the complete results linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.