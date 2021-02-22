(Lenox) -- The Lenox girls bowling team finished their season in historic fashion on Monday morning.
The Tigers bowled at the state tournament for the first time in school history, finishing eighth in Class 1A with a team score of 2346.
“They bowled really well,” Coach Caleb Lange told KMA Sports. “They were very consistent all the way around. Not really one person standing out, and they did the same thing at regionals.”
Senior Chelsey Hoakison, who returned as an individual state qualifier from last season, led the way with a 346 series to place 21st. Fellow senior Austen David added a 329 (27th) while juniors Ashlee David (34th) and Abbie Notz (38th) ended with a 313 and 302, respectively. Fellow juniors Hallie Claiser (294) and Takota Cordell (256) rounded out the lineup in 42nd and 48th.
The Tigers came out on fire in their first Baker series with a 205 before a 139, 151, 138 and 128 for a 761 total.
“Four girls with a 300 series,” Lange said. “That’s awesome to see, and that’s what we bowled in the regionals. They did it again today.”
Lenox was one of eight Class 1A teams bowling on Monday morning. It’s a fact not lost on Coach Lange or the girls in his program.
“It was history for those girls,” he said. “We went to the same regional last year and got fourth. This year, coming in we knew that we had a chance and bowled a season high. They were so excited, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“Everyone in the community has backed them up. They showed Lenox is a place that has bowling and did really great.”
Also in Class 1A, Clarinda senior Madi Pulliam had the high individual finish, taking 20th with a 353 series. Creston's Kally Burchett placed 49th with a 242.
Hear the complete interview with Lange below.