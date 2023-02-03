(KMAland) -- The St. Albert boys and LeMars girls won the inaugural Abraham Lincoln Baker Bash while Denison-Schleswig swept Red Oak in KMAland bowling on Friday.
GIRLS/BOYS: ABRAHAM LINCOLN BAKER BASH
The St. Albert boys and LeMars girls won championships at the inaugural Abraham Lincoln Baker Bash Tournament on Friday.
The Falcons totaled 3211 pins in their 15 Baker games to win the tournament by one pin over LeMars (3210). Shenandoah’s 3039 total was third, Lewis Central took fourth with 2887 pins and Abraham Lincoln was fifth with 2769.
In the girls tournament, LeMars led with 2748 pins and finished ahead of St. Albert, which finished with 2629 pins. Clarinda (2493), Lewis Central (2352) and Shenandoah (2227) all rounded out the top five.
The rest of the girls and boys standings:
Boys Standings
6. Clarinda (2748)
7. Thomas Jefferson (2393)
8. Harlan (2181)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2140)
Girls Standings
6. Thomas Jefferson (2105)
7. Harlan (1982)
8. Abraham Lincoln (1642)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1620)
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2188 Red Oak 2016
Top score: Brittany Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (345)
Runner-up: Leigha Brungardt, Denison-Schleswig (331)
Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Brianna Musgrave 295, Taylor Totten 282, Alexis Hartwig 257, Calli Korner 245
Red Oak scores: Ashley Wilkins 298, Bella Glassel 297, Lizzy Baucom 284, Marissa Williams 261, Natalie Baucom 234
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2784 Red Oak 2397
Top score: Christian Schmadeke, Denison-Schleswig 448
Runner-up: Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig 402
Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Jake Fink 389, Wyatt Randeris 337, Derek Scheuring 291, Ethan Totten 206
Red Oak scores: Conor Britten 325, Hunter Jarrett 318, Ethan Kuipers 316, Cale Hall 302, Kadyn Riibe 300, Weston Gettler 250