St. Albert Athletics

(KMAland) -- St. Albert swept Red Oak in KMAland bowling action on Wednesday.

The Saintes won 2059-1872 behind a 289 from Georgie Bohnet and a 288 from Madilynn Meyers. On the boys side, St. Albert won 2864-2546 behind Evan White’s 428.

View the complete results from the day in bowling below.

GIRLS: Creston 2086 Shenandoah 1916 

GIRLS: St. Albert 2059 Red Oak 1872 

St. Albert scores: Georgie Bohnet 289, Madilynn Meyers 288, Alexis Narmi 282, Sophie Sheffield 260, Claire Lewis 189

Baker: St. Albert 751

BOYS: Shenandoah 2709 Creston 2126 

BOYS: St. Albert 2864 Red Oak 2546 

St. Albert scores: Evan White 428, Nate Kay 385, Jackson Wigington 381, Jake Denny 366, Adam Denny 352, Quinten Julian 334

Baker: St. Albert 952

