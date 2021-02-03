(KMAland) -- St. Albert swept Red Oak in KMAland bowling action on Wednesday.
The Saintes won 2059-1872 behind a 289 from Georgie Bohnet and a 288 from Madilynn Meyers. On the boys side, St. Albert won 2864-2546 behind Evan White’s 428.
View the complete results from the day in bowling below.
GIRLS: Creston 2086 Shenandoah 1916
GIRLS: St. Albert 2059 Red Oak 1872
St. Albert scores: Georgie Bohnet 289, Madilynn Meyers 288, Alexis Narmi 282, Sophie Sheffield 260, Claire Lewis 189
Baker: St. Albert 751
BOYS: Shenandoah 2709 Creston 2126
BOYS: St. Albert 2864 Red Oak 2546
St. Albert scores: Evan White 428, Nate Kay 385, Jackson Wigington 381, Jake Denny 366, Adam Denny 352, Quinten Julian 334
Baker: St. Albert 952