(KMAland) -- LC and Shenandoah & Red Oak and Harlan split, Clarinda swept Denison-Schleswig and the LeMars girls & Sioux City East boys won MRC titles in KMAland bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2453 Shenandoah 2381
Top score: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (423)
Runner-up: Jaylan Gray, Shenandoah (371)
Other Lewis Central scores: Faith Renshaw 331, Kate Reed 302, Kennedy Vanatta 280, Piper Marcantonio 271, Alexandria Ford 242
Other Shenandoah scores: Hannah Stearns 341, Peyton Athen 308, Emma Herr 303, Courtney Hodge 289, Taylor Davis 263
Baker scores: Lewis Central 846 Shenandoah 769
GIRLS: Clarinda 2450 Denison-Schleswig 2373
Top score: Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (370)
Runner-up: Maddie Smith, Clarinda (360)
Other Clarinda scores: Ally Johnson 352, Andi Woods 331, Kemper Beckel 297, Ryplee Sunderman 259, Rylee Pulliam 254
Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Nevaeh Brandt 340, Brianna Musgrave 336, Brittany Musgrave 303, Alexis Hartwig & Leigha Brungardt 229
Baker scores: Clarinda 851 Denison-Schleswig 795
GIRLS: Red Oak 2088 Harlan 2002
Top score: Cameron Springman, Harlan (313)
Runner-up: Bella Glassel, Red Oak (305)
Other Red Oak scores: Bella Glassel 305, Natalie Baucom 292, Ashley Wilkins 289, Lizzy Baucom 282, Kiley Riibe 279, Marissa Williams 239
Other Harlan scores: Cameron Springman 313, Ivy Stevens 281, Andrea Rietveld 271, Hailey Good 237, Jessa Ericksen 231, Secilia Kurtz 209
GIRLS: Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, West Central Valley
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Missouri River Conference Tournament
The LeMars girls claimed the MRC championship with 2976 total pins. Thomas Jefferson was a distant second with 1923 and Abraham Lincoln came in third with 1916. Sioux City North (1763), Sioux City West (1732), Sioux City East (1626) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1622) rounded out the scoring.
The Bulldogs had the top six finishers, led by MRC champion Bailey Gill, who had a 513 series behind a 239 and a 274 game. Hope Westhoff was next with a 406, Emily Peters had 388 pins and Trinity Brunsting finished with 386. Natalie Vanderloo took fifth with 374, and Brooklyn Bockelmann had 345.
Sioux City West’s Shianne Marsh also had a 345, Abraham Lincoln’s Reagan Minor totaled 303 and Kendall Carnes of Thomas Jefferson had 289 pins. Tatum Mark of AL rounded out the top 10 with a 287 while Bayleigh Shanno of Thomas Jefferson (282) and Kaci Wohlers of AL (266) were also among the top 12.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2884 Lewis Central 2713
Top score: Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central (439)
Runner-up: Dalton Athen, Shenandoah (410)
Other Shenandoah scores: Seth Zwickel 392, Dylan Gray 388, Alex Razee 387, Zach Page 385, Gunner Steiner 338
Other Lewis Central scores: Max Thompson 397, Kenny Mayberry 376, Tyler Reed 367, Zane Coonce 322, Jayden Mulligan 312
Baker scores: Shenandoah 922 Lewis Central 812
BOYS: Clarinda 2870 Denison-Schleswig 2852
Top score: Tyson Bramble, Clarinda (413)
Runner-up: Levi Wise, Clarinda (407)
Other Clarinda scores: Colton Owens 393, Owen Johnson 376, Grant Barr 336, Ronnie Weidman 313
Denison-Schleswig scores: Jake Fink 403, Christian Schamdeke 364, Ethan Totten 354, Wyatt Randeris 314, Lucas Segebart 299, Derek Scheuring 292
Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 1118 Clarinda 945
BOYS: Harlan 2411 Red Oak 2348
Top score: Caleb Smith, Harlan (400)
Runner-up: Aiden Schleimer, Harlan (374)
Red Oak scores: Cale Hall 353, Jonah Wemhoff 333, Conor Britten 317, Weston Gettler 279, Hunter Jarrett 259, Ethan Kuiper 255
Other Harlan scores: Andrew Anderson 358, Alex Gifford 290, Tony Sparendeo 238, Garrett Hillwick 230
BOYS: Missouri River Conference Tournament
Sioux City East rolled to the MRC championship with 3293 pins. LeMars was second with 2967, Abraham Lincoln took third with 2876, Sioux City North had 285 and Thomas Jefferson posted 2436. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2387) and Sioux City West (2352) rounded out the scoring.
Sioux City East’s Brenden Lewis was the top individual bowler of the day, finishing with a 524 series behind games of 278 and 246. Carter Sulzbach of Sioux City North claimed second with a 479 series, Logan Pinkerton of Sioux City East had a 474 in third, Kaleb Wyant of East took fourth with a 461 and Cale Miller of North was fifth with a 457. Trey Merchant of East was also in the top six to earn first team All-MRC with a 445.
LeMars’ Sebastian MacGregor (438), Caiden Heitritter (426) and Caden Wurth (420) were next, and Thomas Jefferson’s Ryan Smith (416), Braden Jasman of Sioux City West (404) and Bennett Olsen of AL (401) were also in the top 12.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.