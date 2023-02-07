(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and St. Albert boys were winners in KMAland bowling action on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2461 St. Albert 2428 Harlan 1902
Top score: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (432)
Runner-up: Mady Jundt, St. Albert & Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (363)
Other Lewis Central scores: Kate Reed 339, Faith Renshaw 319, Kennedy Vanatta 293, Alexandria Ford 273, Piper Marcantonio 271
Other St. Albert scores: Lexi Narmi 310, Georgie Bohnet 291, Olivia Gardner 290, Sophie Sheffield 270
Harlan scores: Cameron Springman 280, Secilia Kurtz 268, Ivy Stevens 242, Hailey Good 218, Jessica Ericksen 209, Andrea Rietveld 198
Baker scores: St. Albert 811 Lewis Central 805 Harlan 685
View complete results from the St. Albert/Lewis Central/Harlan meet linked here.
GIRLS: Lenox Clarke
No score reported.
BOYS: St. Albert 3179 Lewis Central 2906 Harlan 2274
Top score: Adam Denny, St. Albert (545)
Runner-up: Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central (434)
Other St. Albert scores: Jackson Wigington 426, Cole Pekny 406, Evan White 404, Beau Sweet 360, Will Tallman 340
Other Lewis Central scores: Zane Coonce 407, Kenny Mayberry 392, Hunter Merksick 376, Max Thompson 327, Tyler Reed 317
Harlan scores: Aiden Schleimer 404, Alex Gifford 326, Eric McCulley 267, Caleb Smith 256, Nathan Powell 250, Garrett Hilwick 234
Baker scores: St. Albert 1038, Lewis Central 969, Harlan 771
View complete results from the St. Albert/Lewis Central/Harlan meet linked here.
BOYS: Lenox Clarke
No score reported.