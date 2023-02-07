KMAland Bowling.jpeg

bowling

 tarasov_vl

(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and St. Albert boys were winners in KMAland bowling action on Tuesday. 

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2461 St. Albert 2428 Harlan 1902 

Top score: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (432)

Runner-up: Mady Jundt, St. Albert & Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (363)

Other Lewis Central scores: Kate Reed 339, Faith Renshaw 319, Kennedy Vanatta 293, Alexandria Ford 273, Piper Marcantonio 271

Other St. Albert scores: Lexi Narmi 310, Georgie Bohnet 291, Olivia Gardner 290, Sophie Sheffield 270

Harlan scores: Cameron Springman 280, Secilia Kurtz 268, Ivy Stevens 242, Hailey Good 218, Jessica Ericksen 209, Andrea Rietveld 198

Baker scores: St. Albert 811 Lewis Central 805 Harlan 685

View complete results from the St. Albert/Lewis Central/Harlan meet linked here.

GIRLS: Lenox Clarke

No score reported.

BOYS: St. Albert 3179 Lewis Central 2906 Harlan 2274

Top score: Adam Denny, St. Albert (545)

Runner-up: Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central (434)

Other St. Albert scores: Jackson Wigington 426, Cole Pekny 406, Evan White 404, Beau Sweet 360, Will Tallman 340

Other Lewis Central scores: Zane Coonce 407, Kenny Mayberry 392, Hunter Merksick 376, Max Thompson 327, Tyler Reed 317

Harlan scores: Aiden Schleimer 404, Alex Gifford 326, Eric McCulley 267, Caleb Smith 256, Nathan Powell 250, Garrett Hilwick 234

Baker scores: St. Albert 1038, Lewis Central 969, Harlan 771

View complete results from the St. Albert/Lewis Central/Harlan meet linked here.

BOYS: Lenox Clarke

No score reported.

