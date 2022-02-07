(KMAland) -- LC and Shenandoah and Harlan and Red Oak split, and Thomas Jefferson’s boys and LeMars’ girls won MRC championships in KMAland bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2940 Shenandoah 2145
The Titans got another big evening from Aleesha Oden, who posted the top series of the night with a 435. Sophia Klopenstine also went over 400 with a 424, and Addee Murray had a strong 391 series for the Titans. View the full scores from the dual below:
Lewis Central scores: Aleesha Oden 435, Sophia Klopenstine 424, Addee Murray 391, Faith Renshaw 362, Callie Williams 332, Oasis Opheim 303
Shenandoah scores: Hanah Pelster 313, Taylor Davis 304, Hannah Stearns 270, Peyton Athen 260, Emma Herr 227, Tori McFarland 174
Baker scores: Lewis Central 996 Shenandoah 771
GIRLS: Harlan 2192 Red Oak 1731
Harlan’s win came behind a strong performance from Sydney O’Neil, who led the dual with a 314 series. Lily Hegarty added a 297 and Anna Grote finished with a 296. Full scores below:
Harlan scores: Sydney O’Neil 314, Lily Hegarty 297, Anna Grote 296, Madison Horn 289, Sophia Grote 285, Cameron Springman 265
Red Oak scores: Ashley Wilkins 277, Kiley Riibe 255, Marissa Williams 229, Claire Eitzen 206, Grace Wagaman 202, Lana Johnson 191
Baker scores: Harlan 711 Red Oak 562
GIRLS: Mount Ayr Southeast Warren West Central Valley
Nothing Reported.
GIRLS: LeMars 2954 Sioux City North 2101 Sioux City East 2046 Thomas Jefferson 2013 Abraham Lincoln 1933 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1832 Sioux City West 1652 (MRC Meet)
LeMars scores: Emily Peters 404, Kaitelin Konz 397, Natalie Vanderloo 384, Bailey Gill 382, Trinity Brunsting 377, Hope Westhoff 320
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Abby Polley 293, Christina Harlan 234, Samantha Gonzalez 232, Brooklyn Ocker 229, Rose Berens 226, Brooke Wadsworth 187
BOYS: Shenandoah 2887 Lewis Central 2680
Dalton Athen put together an impressive series for Shenandoah, leading with a 437 behind a 224 and 213. Caleb Hodtwalker also went over 400 for Lewis Central, posting a 404. The Mustangs led 1891 to 1780 before a 96-pin edge in the Baker series. Full scores:
Shenandoah scores: Dalton Athen 437, Alex Razee 389, Dylan Gray 379, Seth Zwickel 344, Gunner Steiner 342, Treye Herr 303
Lewis Central scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 404, Tyler Reed 392, Lucacs McDaniel 382, Max Thompson 314, Ben Lopez 288, Kenny Mayberry 263
Baker scores: Shenandoah 996 Lewis Central 900
BOYS: Red Oak 2336 Harlan 2247
Jon Piper led the way for Red Oak in the win with a 345 series while Braydon Ernst topped Harlan with a 336. Full scores below:
Red Oak scores: Jon Piper 345, Kyle Berkey 314, Hunter Jarrett 313, Maddex McCunn 307, Weston Gettler 237, Luke Sperling 198
Harlan scores: Braydon Ernst 336, Aiden Schleimer 330, Masen Shults 319, Andrew Anderson 269, Caleb Smith 248, Joseph Anderson 241
Baker scores: Red Oak 820 Harlan 746
BOYS: Mount Ayr Southeast Warren West Central Valley
Nothing Reported
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2834 LeMars 2759 Sioux City East 2755 Abraham Lincoln 2731 Sioux City North 2705 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2350 Sioux City West 2184 (MRC Meet)
LeMars scores: Isaac Thompson 461, Brody Vanderloo 352, Tyler Sundt 344, Zach Dempster 322, Tyson Alcorn 311, Sebastian MacGregor 296
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Colton Dimick 387, Maddox Muston 323, Seth Johnson 281, Hunter Echter 272, Collin Schaar 267