(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Shenandoah and Harlan and Red Oak split a pair of Hawkeye Ten bowling matchups on Monday.

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2013 Shenandoah 1812 

LC scores: Addee Murray 287, Savannah Wayman 271, Oasis Opheim 251, Alicia McElderry 245, Haley Wilkins 223

Shenandoah scores: Bailey Maher 301, Hannah Sterns 234, Emma Herr 223, Natalie Van Scoy 215, Grace Teague 207

Baker: Lewis Central 736 Shenandoah 632

GIRLS: Harlan 2212 Red Oak 1815 

Harlan scores: Lily Hegarty 313, Madison Horn 311, Macey Bendorf 283, Ania Kaster 272, Abby Swank 265, Sydney O’Neill 245

Red Oak scores: Peyton Meek 276, Jenna Klyn 260, Kadee Gass 257, Ashley Wilkins 247, Eva Sherman 242, Maci Graber 221

Baker: Harlan 787 Red Oak 533

BOYS: Shenandoah 2936 Lewis Central 2580 

Shenandoah scores: Zayne Zwickel 462, Dylan Gray 389, Treye Herr 371, Seth Zwickel 332, Cain Lorimor 321, Alex Razee 315

LC scores: Hunter Merksick 378, Lucas McDaniel 368, Jordan Johnson 328, Eli Sunderman 320, Ben Lopez 314, Kenny Mayberry 265

Baker: Shenandoah 1061 Lewis Central 872

BOYS: Red Oak 2517 Harlan 2326 

Red Oak scores: Kyle Berkey 388, Jon Piper 361, Nate Ernst 337, Corbin Wolfe 313, Kaden Grammer 297, Jonah Wemhoff 288

Harlan scores: Aiden Schleimer 337, Brennon Munch 302, Jonathan Ayers 291, Caleb Smith 286, Braydon Ernst 279, Andrew Andersen 275

Baker: Harlan 831 Red Oak 821

