Lewis Central and Shenandoah and Harlan and Red Oak split a pair of Hawkeye Ten bowling matchups on Monday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2013 Shenandoah 1812
LC scores: Addee Murray 287, Savannah Wayman 271, Oasis Opheim 251, Alicia McElderry 245, Haley Wilkins 223
Shenandoah scores: Bailey Maher 301, Hannah Sterns 234, Emma Herr 223, Natalie Van Scoy 215, Grace Teague 207
Baker: Lewis Central 736 Shenandoah 632
GIRLS: Harlan 2212 Red Oak 1815
Harlan scores: Lily Hegarty 313, Madison Horn 311, Macey Bendorf 283, Ania Kaster 272, Abby Swank 265, Sydney O’Neill 245
Red Oak scores: Peyton Meek 276, Jenna Klyn 260, Kadee Gass 257, Ashley Wilkins 247, Eva Sherman 242, Maci Graber 221
Baker: Harlan 787 Red Oak 533
BOYS: Shenandoah 2936 Lewis Central 2580
Shenandoah scores: Zayne Zwickel 462, Dylan Gray 389, Treye Herr 371, Seth Zwickel 332, Cain Lorimor 321, Alex Razee 315
LC scores: Hunter Merksick 378, Lucas McDaniel 368, Jordan Johnson 328, Eli Sunderman 320, Ben Lopez 314, Kenny Mayberry 265
Baker: Shenandoah 1061 Lewis Central 872
BOYS: Red Oak 2517 Harlan 2326
Red Oak scores: Kyle Berkey 388, Jon Piper 361, Nate Ernst 337, Corbin Wolfe 313, Kaden Grammer 297, Jonah Wemhoff 288
Harlan scores: Aiden Schleimer 337, Brennon Munch 302, Jonathan Ayers 291, Caleb Smith 286, Braydon Ernst 279, Andrew Andersen 275
Baker: Harlan 831 Red Oak 821
