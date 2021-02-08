(KMAland) -- Bennett Olsen and the Abraham Lincoln boys were crowned Missouri River bowling champions on Monday.
Olsen finished with a 491 series to lead the boys portion of the tournament in pushing the Lynx to the team title. Olsen was the only AL bowler among the top 10 individuals, but the Lynx had the high Baker score of 1080.
Sioux City East’s Caleb Martin was second with a 444 while TJ’s Josh Chavarria tied for third with LeMars’ Isaac Thompson with a 438. Thompson’s teammates Brdoy Vanderloo and Trevor Fisher were next with a 432 and 431, respectively.
Lukas Clark of Sioux City North (427), Chandler Scott from TJ (421), Sioux City North’s Ashton Harris (414) and Sioux City East’s Cale Pittenger (412) rounded out the top 10. LeMars had a 2944 in second while TJ was third with 2927.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Olivia Schiefen of LeMars was the champion with a 428 series. Teammate Emily Peters, Samantha Schiefen, Kaitelin Konz and Alyssa Williams rounded out the rest of the top five with a 420, 405, 394 and 364 series, respectively.
LeMars won the team title with 2961 pins, finishing far ahead of the rest of the league. Sioux City North was second with a 2158 while AL had 2143 in third. TJ took fourth with 1925 pins.
AL’s Jennica Soar was the first non-LeMars bowler, finishing with a 345 series. Sam Sonier and Gretchen Hoffman of Sioux City North had a 339 and 332, respectively, while LeMars’ Riayn Hoebelheinrich had a 329. TJ’s Marissa Byrd rounded out the top 10 with a 321.
