(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Creston, the LC girls and St. Albert boys won a triangular with Harlan and the Lenox girls were also in action in KMAland bowling on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2094 Creston 2083
Peyton Athen and Taylor Davis both went over 300 with a 302 and 301 series, respectively, for Shenandoah. View the Fillies scores below:
Shenandoah scores: Peyton Athen 302, Taylor Davis 301, Emma Herr 273, Hanah Pelster 262, Hannah Stearns 257, Tori McFarland 239
Baker scores: Creston 724 Shenandoah 699
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2614 Harlan 2606 St. Albert 2202
Lewis Central won the triangular by 12 pins, led by a 467 from Aleesha Oden. Faith Renshaw added a 418 for the Titans in the victory. Harlan’s Ania Kaster had a 413 while St. Albert got a 367 from Georgie Bohnet. Full scores below:
Lewis Central scores: Aleesha Oden 467, Faith Renshaw 418, Addee Murray 329, Sophia Klopenstine 325, Callie Williams 311, Oasis Opheim 303
Harlan scores: Ania Kaster 413, Sydney O’Neill 370, Madison Horn 348, Cameron Springman 307, Anna Grote 286, Sophia Grote 285
St. Albert scores: Georgie Bohnet 367, Claire Lewis 311, Alexis Narmi 295, Sophie Sheffield 286, Grace Julian 236, Olivia Gardner 215
Baker scores: Harlan 882 Lewis Central 764 St. Albert 707
GIRLS: Lenox 2132 Clarke N/A
Lenox scores: Hallie Claiser 329, Takota Cordell 320, Jena Ricks 283, Ashlee David 274, Sarah Notz 244, Riley Brokaw 232
Baker scores: Lenox 682
BOYS: Shenandoah 2938 Creston 1824
Dalton Athen led the way for Shenandoah with a 484 series, including a 276 game — just 3 shy of the single-game school record. Full Shenandoah scores below:
Shenandoah scores: Dalton Athen 484, Gunner Steiner 401, Dylan Gray 397, Treye Herr 363, Seth Zwickel 340, Alex Razee 266
Baker scores: Shenandoah 953 Creston 522
BOYS: St. Albert 3226 Lewis Central 2899 Harlan 2759
Harlan’s Braydon Ernst broke the school record with a 476 series, but St. Albert nabbed the win behind Adam Denny (446), Reese Pekny (441), Cole Pekny (425), Hadyn Piskorski (420) and Evan White (402) all going over 400. LC’s Tyler Reed (418) and AJ Schiltz (408) also went over 400. Full scores below:
St. Albert scorse: Adam Denny 446, Reese Pekny 441, Cole Pekny 425, Hadyn Piskorski 420, Evan White 402, Jackson Wigington 387
Lewis Central scores: Tyler Reed 418, AJ Schiltz 408, Ben Lopez 395, Lucas McDaniel 387, Max Thompson 376, Caleb Hodtwalker 369
Harlan scores: Braydon Ernst 476, Andrew Andersen 365, Masen Shults 363, Joseph Andersen 352, Caleb Smith 341, Aiden Schleimer 311
Baker scores: St. Albert 1092, Lewis Central 915, Harlan 862