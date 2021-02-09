Lenox Tigers Logo

(KMAland) -- Lenox got a sweep while Lewis Central’s girls and St. Albert’s boys were also winners on Tuesday in KMAland bowling.

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2427 Harlan 2222 St. Albert 2041 

No scores reported.

GIRLS: Lenox 2176 Clarke 1979 

Lenox scores: Hallie Claiser 334, Chelsey Hoakison 305, Austen David 304, Abbie Notz 268, Takota Cordell 245, Ashlee David 241

Baker: Lenox 720

BOYS: St. Albert 2865 Lewis Central 2581 Harlan 2252 

No scores reported. 

BOYS: Lenox 1964 Clarke 1395 

Lenox scores: Trayce Miller 312, Aiden Eggert 284, Jayden Stephens 250, Oscar Quintanilla 234, Trey England 210.

Baker: Lenox 676

