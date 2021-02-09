(KMAland) -- Lenox got a sweep while Lewis Central’s girls and St. Albert’s boys were also winners on Tuesday in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2427 Harlan 2222 St. Albert 2041
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Lenox 2176 Clarke 1979
Lenox scores: Hallie Claiser 334, Chelsey Hoakison 305, Austen David 304, Abbie Notz 268, Takota Cordell 245, Ashlee David 241
Baker: Lenox 720
BOYS: St. Albert 2865 Lewis Central 2581 Harlan 2252
No scores reported.
BOYS: Lenox 1964 Clarke 1395
Lenox scores: Trayce Miller 312, Aiden Eggert 284, Jayden Stephens 250, Oscar Quintanilla 234, Trey England 210.
Baker: Lenox 676