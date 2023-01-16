(KMAland) -- The Southeast Warren bowling program swept the Pride of Iowa Tournament on Saturday.
On the girls side, Southeast Warren bowled an 1837 to win it. Mount Ayr (1618) was second followed by Lenox (1601). Mount Ayr's Aubrey Reed had the top score with a 294 while Southeast Warren's Jade Wadle was second with a 276.
In boys action, Southeast Warren led the field with a 2716 while Lenox carded a 2330. Southeast Warren's Owen Williams led the field with a 417. Teammate JD Hinrichs was second with a 372.
