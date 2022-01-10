(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Mount Ayr & MSTM stayed hot, Shenandoah picked up a W, Nodaway and Boyer Valley each held on, St. Joseph Christian & Rock Port nabbed Fairfax wins and more from the Monday in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Shenandoah 61 Griswold 34
Nolan Mount topped Shenandoah with 16 points while Zach Foster put in 12 with nine rebounds. Dalton Athen added six points and eight rebounds.
Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 12 points.
NC: Des Moines Christian 66 Kuemper Catholic 64 — 2 OT
Michael Kasperbauer led Kuemper Catholic with 19 points. Dennis Vonnahme added 17 and Isaac Evans pitched in 11.
NC: Diagonal 61 Essex 33
Ben Werneck had 13 points and six rebounds, and Caleb Hubbard put in 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for Diagonal. Scotty Bohn added six points and 13 rebound, and Will Strange had 11 points and 10 grabs.
WIC: AHSTW 73 Audubon 38
Brayden Lund had 16 points and 11 rebounds for AHSTW in the win. Raydden Grobe pitched in 14 points, and Kyle Sternberg finished with 13.
Audubon’s Jackson Deist had a team-best 12 points.
NC: Boyer Valley 50 Logan-Magnolia 44
Trevor Malone scored 14 points for Boyer Valley in the win.
POI: Mount Ayr 41 Southwest Valley 31
Jaixen Frost led the way for Mount Ayr with 17 points.
Southwest Valley’s Owen Wilkinson had 10 points.
NC: Nodaway Valley 62 Clarke 56
Boston DeVault poured in 25 points and Avery Phillippi had 17 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Woodward Academy 42
Lance Clayburg had 18 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and Gabe Obert added 18 points and seven boards. Raiden Doty pitched in 14 points and seven rebounds, and Tanner Oswald tallied 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
