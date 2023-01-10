(KMAland) -- Atlantic handled business, Underwood got a big road win, Bedford held off Lenox, West Harrison gave Exira/EHK their first loss, Rock Port and EA won in Fairfax & the opening night of boys MUDECAS on Tuesday in KMAland action.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 63 Shenandoah 23
Braden Woods had 19 points, Max DeVries added 11 and Hunter Gilleland scored 10 for Red Oak in the win.
Dalton Athen led Shenandoah with eight points.
Atlantic 74 Clarinda 51
Colton Rasmussen had 24 points while Carter Pellett added 23 to lift Atlantic to the dominant win.
Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown had 17 points. Wyatt Schmitt pitched in 13.
Glenwood 47 Harlan 44
Caden Johnson had 20 points to lead Glenwood in the win on the KMAX-Stream. Find the full recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 58 Essex 35
Taylor Reed had 15 points and Luke Madison finished with 10 for Fremont-Mills.
Tony Racine led Essex with 12 points while Qwintyn Vanatta chipped in 11.
Stanton 74 Sidney 61
Evan Gettler had a huge night for Stanton with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Nolan Grebin added 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Josh Martin pitched in a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Braedon Godfread led Sidney with 21 points, and Grant Whitehead and Nik Peters both had 10.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 74 Riverside 34
Brayden Lund had a big night with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 10 points and 11 boards for AHSTW. Luke Sternberg chipped in nine points, and Cole Scheffler finished with eight points, five assists and four steals.
Grady Jeppesen and Aiden Bell had 14 points each for Riverside.
Underwood 73 IKM-Manning 57
Alex Ravlin led five players in double figures for Underwood with 16 points while Mason Boothby had 15, Josh Ravlin put in 14 and Jack Vanfossan and Garrett Luett each tallied 12.
IKM-Manning’s Ross Kusel had 19 points. Reid Hinners finished with 12, and Ben Ramsey had 10 for the Wolves.
Tri-Center 73 Logan-Magnolia 42
Michael Turner had 24 points and seven assists while Zach Murley put in 14 points and Christian Dahir added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Tri-Center in the win.
Wes Van topped Logan-Magnolia with 14 points. Nicio Adame and Calvin Wallis had nine apiece for the Panthers.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 49 Lenox 41
Cal Peterman scored 14 points and Asher Weed and Silas Walston tallied 10 apiece for Bedford in the win.
Keaton England put in 14 points to lead Lenox. Samson Adams added 13, and Gabe Funk pitched in 10.
Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 35
Jaixen Frost had a 22-point night for Mount Ayr in the win. Ryce Reynolds added 10, and Braydon Pierson finished with nine for the Raiders.
Cael Hogan led Southwest Valley with 12 points and five assists, and Roman Keefe scored 10 points.
Wayne 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 30 b
Connor Pruiett had 17 points, Strait Jacobsen added 13 and Boudyn White and Rayce Snyder scored 10 each for the Falcons.
Jack Osborn had 10 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 53 Glidden-Ralston 49
No stats reported.
West Harrison 71 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44
Sage Evans led West Harrison with 23 points while Koleson Evans added 13 and Mason King put in 10.
Aidan Flathers had 11 points for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Woodbine 57 CAM 41
Carter Gruver had 17 points and Brody Pryor put in 12 to lead Woodbine in the victory.
Seth Hensley had 10 points for CAM.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 60 Abraham Lincoln 54
Fitzy Grant had a 21-point night to lead Sioux City East while Sam Jons added 13 and Preston Dobbs and Brandt VanDyke had nine.
Cole Arnold put in 20 points for Abraham Lincoln. Mathok Mathok added 10 for the Lynx in the defeat.
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Nick Stavas.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50
Dylon Schaap had 23 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the big win. Scott Kroll had 14 points, and Scott Dickson and Tyler Smith had 11 each for the Warriors.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 47 Twin Cedars 41
Holden Roberts led Twin Cedars with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Gavin Clark added four points and 15 rebounds.
Moravia 90 Moulton-Udell 35
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian Academy 68 Mormon Trail 62
Jon Walter had 12 points while Brody Hoefle and Landon Nehring posted 11 apiece. Dylan Quick pitched in 10 for the Eagles.
Melcher-Dallas 55 Murray 50
Chase Ripperger had 17 points, Logan Godfrey added 14 and Owen Suntken and Johnny Milburn finished with 11 each for Melcher-Dallas.
NON-CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 67 St. Albert 53
Nodaway Valley was paced by Boston DeVault and Dawson Nelson, who scored 18 points each on the KMAX-Stream. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Skutt Catholic 68 Lewis Central 53
Nash Paulson scored 18 points and Colby Souther finished with 16 for Lewis Central in the defeat.
MOC-Floyd Valley 69 LeMars 57
Brayden Dreckman had 11 points for LeMars.
South Sioux City 73 Sioux City North 72
No stats reported.
Heartland Christian 37 Cedar Bluffs 26
No stats reported.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
Rock Port 70 South Holt 61
Micah Makings scored 21 points to lead Rock Port in the victory. Aidan Burke pitched in 15, Cade Makings added 12 and Bannack Skillen posted 11.
Tylynn Prussman kept South Holt in it with 29 points. Cole Medsker tallied 16.
East Atchison 47 Falls City 37
Braden Graves had 15 points for East Atchison in the win. Cameron Oswald and Collin Hedlund scored nine each for the Wolves.
Jaxyn Strauss had 14 points for Falls City.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
Platte Valley 71 North Nodaway 30
No stats reported.
North Andrew 72 King City 52
Gunner Lawrence hit six 3s and scored a career-high 28 points to lead North Andrew in the win.
Samuel Derks had 12 points and Ty Mooney finished with 10 for King City.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Princeton 70 Tri-County 34
Maysville 91 East Harrison 27
BENTON CLASSIC
Central 56 Savannah 53
Wyatt Jackson had 22 points, Alex Hopper added 11 and Ethan Dudeck had 10 for Savannah in the tight loss.
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 42 East Buchanan 40
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 51 Conestoga 30
No stats reported.
Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn
No score reported.
Mead 66 Weeping Water 25
No stats reported.
Platteview 60 Ashland-Greenwood 52
No stats reported.
Fort Calhoun 55 Louisville 26
No stats reported.
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Freeman 56 Johnson County Central 41
Keegon Jones scored 13 points for Johnson County Central in the loss.
Tri County vs. Johnson-Brock
No score reported.
Palmyra 43 Falls City Sacred Heart 38
Zach Fitzpatrick had 17 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Kris Brekel finished with 11 points for Palmyra in the opening round win.
Other MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Parkview Christian 73 Southern 55
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION
Exeter-Milligan 50 Sterling 36
No stats reported.
Other MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Pawnee City 57 Meridian 29
BDS 58 Humboldt-TRS 21
Diller-Odell 50 Lewiston 43