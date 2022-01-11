Bradley Curren, Harlan

(KMAland) -- Bradley Curren’s putback lifted Harlan, Stanton and Lo-Ma nabbed upsets, Bedford edged past Lenox, Woodbine took down CAM, AL was a key winner and more from the Tuesday in KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: Red Oak 55 Shenandoah 34 

Hunter Gilleland led the way for Red Oak with 14 points on the night.

Nolan Mount topped Shenandoah with 13 points and added six rebounds. 

H-10: Clarinda 45 Atlantic 42 

Grant Jobe led the way for Clarinda in the win with 15 points and nine rebounds. Wyatt Schmitt pitched in seven points and nine boards of his own.

Jackson McLaren had eight points for Atlantic in the loss.

H-10: Harlan 54 Glenwood 52 

Harlan edged past Glenwood to keep their undefeated record intact, improving to 9-0. Bradley Curren scored a game-winning put-back with one second left. 

Caden Johnson led Glenwood with 23 points, making five 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and five assists.

CORNER: Stanton 55 Sidney 50 

Evan Gettler had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Carter Johnson pitched in 12 points, five rebounds, five assist and four steals for Stanton in the win. 

Garett Phillips led the way for Sidney with 20 points. Cole Jorgenson added 10 points.

WIC: Audubon 66 Missouri Valley 51 

Cole Staska had 17 points and six rebounds for Missouri Valley in the loss. Hayden Kocour pitched in 13 points and six boards.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 46 Tri-Center 36 

Jackson Thomsen and Brody West led Logan-Magnolia with 10 points each int he low-scoring win.

Jaxyn Valadez had a game-high 14 points for Tri-Center. Michael Turner pitched in 11.

WIC: AHSTW 60 Riverside 43 

AHSTW moved to 10-0 with the win. Brayden Lund had 19 points, Raydden Grobe put in 16 and Kyle Sternberg finished with 15 for AHSTW.

Grady Jeppesen had another strong night for Riverside, finishing with 20 points and five steals in the defeat. 

WIC: Underwood 56 IKM-Manning 40 

Josh Ravlin had 18 points, five rebounds and three steals for Underwood in the win. Mason Boothby chipped in 11 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, and Alex Ravlin chipped in 10 points and five steals. Jack Vanfossan grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked five shots, passed out four assists and scored five points for the Eagles.

Nolan Ramsey had 17 points and five assists to lead IKM-Manning in the defeat.

POI: Bedford 41 Lenox 40 

Owen Lucas scored 25 points for Bedford, which held off a late push from Lenox to get the win.

Carter Reed topped Lenox with 12 points.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Wayne 23 

Hogan Franey hit 10 3-pointers and scored 37 points while adding six assists, five rebounds and five steals for Martensdale-St. Marys. Gavin Stott pitched in 16 points and three assists, and Chase Boelling tallied 10 points and three rebounds for the Blue Devils.

POI: Central Decatur 72 East Union 38 

Kyle Linhart hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench for Central Decatur. Trey Hullinger added 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

RVC: West Harrison 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 35 

Koleson Evans posted a double-double for West Harrison with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Sage Evans added nine points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Mason King pitched in 14 points, six assists and three boards. 

NC: LeMars 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 50 

Caleb Dreckman had 23 points while Cal Eckstaine had 16 and Konnor Calhoun pitched in 12 for LeMars.

BGC: Ankeny Christian Academy 74 Mormon Trail 57 

Eli Christensen had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for Ankeny Christian. Malachi Johnson added 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals, Logan Fincham put in 16 points with five assists and four rebounds and Brock Parks hit four 3s and scored 13 points.

BGC: Moravia 89 Moulton-Udell 25 

Mason Hackathorn had 12 points for Moulton-Udell in the loss.

BGC: Murray 52 Melcher-Dallas 24 

Christian Nevarez and Brycen Wookey had 12 points each for Murray in the win. Nevarez added five rebounds, and Wookey finished with four rebounds and four assists. 

BGC: Lamoni 68 Orient-Macksburg 30 

Javin Stevenson had 22 points, Braedon Boswell added 14 and Kade Nowlin pitched in 11 for Lamoni in their seventh win in their last eight.

BGC: Diagonal 61 Twin Cedars 36

Ben Werneck had a big night with 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead Diagonal in the win. Skyler Stamps pitched in 12 points and four steals, and Garrett Stephens added 11 points and four rebounds for the Maroons.

MO: South Holt 57 Nodaway Valley 53 (Fairfax Invitational) 

South Holt’s Kendall Noland had a big night with 21 points in the win. 

Hunter Dawson scored 17 points and Dawson Fast pitched in 12 for Nodaway Valley. 

MO: East Atchison 62 Falls City 57 (Fairfax Invitational)

East Atchison’s Kaylin Merriweather led with 16 points. Jarrett Spinnato added 14, Braden Graves put in 12 and Josh Smith had 11 for the Wolves.

Jon Craig had 23 points for Falls City while Jaxyn Strauss had 15 and Carson Bredemeier put in 12.

NE: Ashland-Greenwood 62 Platteview 46 

Brooks Kissinger scored 19 points while Cale Jacobsen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead Ashland-Greenwood. 

NE: Auburn 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 47 (On KMA 960) 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

NE: Humboldt-TRS 56 Sterling 34 (MUDECAS Tournament) 

Carson McAuliffe had 16 points and six rebounds for Sterling in the loss.

NE: Johnson-Brock 69 Lewiston 24 (MUDECAS Tournament) 

Eight players scored between six and nine points for Johnson-Brock in the win. Lane Buchmeier led the team with nine points, and Nic Parriott added seven points and four assists. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 55 Shenandoah 34

Clarinda 45 Atlantic 42

Harlan 54 Glenwood 52

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 85 Essex 46

Stanton 55 Sidney 50

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 66 Missouri Valley 51

Logan-Magnolia 46 Tri-Center 36

AHSTW 60 Riverside 43

Underwood 56 IKM-Manning 40

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 41 Lenox 40

Central Decatur 72 East Union 38

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Wayne 23

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 50 Glidden-Ralston 26

Boyer Valley 64 Paton-Churdan 22

Woodbine 52 CAM 44

West Harrison 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 35

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 64 Sioux City East 56

Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 74 Mormon Trail 57

Moravia 89 Moulton-Udell 25

Murray 52 Melcher-Dallas 24

Lamoni 68 Orient-Macksburg 30

Diagonal 61 Twin Cedars 36

Non-Conference 

LeMars 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 50

South Sioux City 76 Sioux City North 66

Area Missouri 

Maryville 56 East Buchanan 32

Fairfax Invitational 

South Holt 57 Nodaway Valley 53

East Atchison 62 Falls City 57

Stanberry Invitational 

Mound City 74 North Nodaway 25

Stanberry 74 King City 41

South Harrison Invitational 

South Harrison 45 North Harrison 29

Northeast Nodaway 55 Mercer 39

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 62 Platteview 46

Conestoga 58 Nebraska City 47

Fort Calhoun 53 Louisville 46

Lincoln Lutheran 59 Elmwood-Murdock 22

Auburn 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 47

Mead 42 Weeping Water 41

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Tri County 50 BDS 32

Freeman 52 Southern 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Johnson County Central 35

Palmyra 66 Parkview Christian 64

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Humboldt-TRS 56 Sterling 34

Pawnee City 48 Meridian 42

Johnson-Brock 69 Lewiston 24

Diller-Odell 53 Exeter-Milligan 22

