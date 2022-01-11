(KMAland) -- Bradley Curren’s putback lifted Harlan, Stanton and Lo-Ma nabbed upsets, Bedford edged past Lenox, Woodbine took down CAM, AL was a key winner and more from the Tuesday in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Red Oak 55 Shenandoah 34
Hunter Gilleland led the way for Red Oak with 14 points on the night.
Nolan Mount topped Shenandoah with 13 points and added six rebounds.
H-10: Clarinda 45 Atlantic 42
Grant Jobe led the way for Clarinda in the win with 15 points and nine rebounds. Wyatt Schmitt pitched in seven points and nine boards of his own.
Jackson McLaren had eight points for Atlantic in the loss.
H-10: Harlan 54 Glenwood 52
Harlan edged past Glenwood to keep their undefeated record intact, improving to 9-0. Bradley Curren scored a game-winning put-back with one second left.
Caden Johnson led Glenwood with 23 points, making five 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and five assists.
CORNER: Stanton 55 Sidney 50
Evan Gettler had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Carter Johnson pitched in 12 points, five rebounds, five assist and four steals for Stanton in the win.
Garett Phillips led the way for Sidney with 20 points. Cole Jorgenson added 10 points.
WIC: Audubon 66 Missouri Valley 51
Cole Staska had 17 points and six rebounds for Missouri Valley in the loss. Hayden Kocour pitched in 13 points and six boards.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 46 Tri-Center 36
Jackson Thomsen and Brody West led Logan-Magnolia with 10 points each int he low-scoring win.
Jaxyn Valadez had a game-high 14 points for Tri-Center. Michael Turner pitched in 11.
WIC: AHSTW 60 Riverside 43
AHSTW moved to 10-0 with the win. Brayden Lund had 19 points, Raydden Grobe put in 16 and Kyle Sternberg finished with 15 for AHSTW.
Grady Jeppesen had another strong night for Riverside, finishing with 20 points and five steals in the defeat.
WIC: Underwood 56 IKM-Manning 40
Josh Ravlin had 18 points, five rebounds and three steals for Underwood in the win. Mason Boothby chipped in 11 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, and Alex Ravlin chipped in 10 points and five steals. Jack Vanfossan grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked five shots, passed out four assists and scored five points for the Eagles.
Nolan Ramsey had 17 points and five assists to lead IKM-Manning in the defeat.
POI: Bedford 41 Lenox 40
Owen Lucas scored 25 points for Bedford, which held off a late push from Lenox to get the win.
Carter Reed topped Lenox with 12 points.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Wayne 23
Hogan Franey hit 10 3-pointers and scored 37 points while adding six assists, five rebounds and five steals for Martensdale-St. Marys. Gavin Stott pitched in 16 points and three assists, and Chase Boelling tallied 10 points and three rebounds for the Blue Devils.
POI: Central Decatur 72 East Union 38
Kyle Linhart hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench for Central Decatur. Trey Hullinger added 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
RVC: West Harrison 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 35
Koleson Evans posted a double-double for West Harrison with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Sage Evans added nine points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Mason King pitched in 14 points, six assists and three boards.
NC: LeMars 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Caleb Dreckman had 23 points while Cal Eckstaine had 16 and Konnor Calhoun pitched in 12 for LeMars.
BGC: Ankeny Christian Academy 74 Mormon Trail 57
Eli Christensen had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for Ankeny Christian. Malachi Johnson added 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals, Logan Fincham put in 16 points with five assists and four rebounds and Brock Parks hit four 3s and scored 13 points.
BGC: Moravia 89 Moulton-Udell 25
Mason Hackathorn had 12 points for Moulton-Udell in the loss.
BGC: Murray 52 Melcher-Dallas 24
Christian Nevarez and Brycen Wookey had 12 points each for Murray in the win. Nevarez added five rebounds, and Wookey finished with four rebounds and four assists.
BGC: Lamoni 68 Orient-Macksburg 30
Javin Stevenson had 22 points, Braedon Boswell added 14 and Kade Nowlin pitched in 11 for Lamoni in their seventh win in their last eight.
BGC: Diagonal 61 Twin Cedars 36
Ben Werneck had a big night with 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead Diagonal in the win. Skyler Stamps pitched in 12 points and four steals, and Garrett Stephens added 11 points and four rebounds for the Maroons.
MO: South Holt 57 Nodaway Valley 53 (Fairfax Invitational)
South Holt’s Kendall Noland had a big night with 21 points in the win.
Hunter Dawson scored 17 points and Dawson Fast pitched in 12 for Nodaway Valley.
MO: East Atchison 62 Falls City 57 (Fairfax Invitational)
East Atchison’s Kaylin Merriweather led with 16 points. Jarrett Spinnato added 14, Braden Graves put in 12 and Josh Smith had 11 for the Wolves.
Jon Craig had 23 points for Falls City while Jaxyn Strauss had 15 and Carson Bredemeier put in 12.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 62 Platteview 46
Brooks Kissinger scored 19 points while Cale Jacobsen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead Ashland-Greenwood.
NE: Auburn 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 47 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
NE: Humboldt-TRS 56 Sterling 34 (MUDECAS Tournament)
Carson McAuliffe had 16 points and six rebounds for Sterling in the loss.
NE: Johnson-Brock 69 Lewiston 24 (MUDECAS Tournament)
Eight players scored between six and nine points for Johnson-Brock in the win. Lane Buchmeier led the team with nine points, and Nic Parriott added seven points and four assists.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 55 Shenandoah 34
Clarinda 45 Atlantic 42
Harlan 54 Glenwood 52
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 85 Essex 46
Stanton 55 Sidney 50
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 66 Missouri Valley 51
Logan-Magnolia 46 Tri-Center 36
AHSTW 60 Riverside 43
Underwood 56 IKM-Manning 40
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 41 Lenox 40
Central Decatur 72 East Union 38
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Wayne 23
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 50 Glidden-Ralston 26
Boyer Valley 64 Paton-Churdan 22
Woodbine 52 CAM 44
West Harrison 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 35
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 64 Sioux City East 56
Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 74 Mormon Trail 57
Moravia 89 Moulton-Udell 25
Murray 52 Melcher-Dallas 24
Lamoni 68 Orient-Macksburg 30
Diagonal 61 Twin Cedars 36
Non-Conference
LeMars 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 50
South Sioux City 76 Sioux City North 66
Area Missouri
Maryville 56 East Buchanan 32
Fairfax Invitational
South Holt 57 Nodaway Valley 53
East Atchison 62 Falls City 57
Stanberry Invitational
Mound City 74 North Nodaway 25
Stanberry 74 King City 41
South Harrison Invitational
South Harrison 45 North Harrison 29
Northeast Nodaway 55 Mercer 39
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 62 Platteview 46
Conestoga 58 Nebraska City 47
Fort Calhoun 53 Louisville 46
Lincoln Lutheran 59 Elmwood-Murdock 22
Auburn 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 47
Mead 42 Weeping Water 41
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Tri County 50 BDS 32
Freeman 52 Southern 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Johnson County Central 35
Palmyra 66 Parkview Christian 64
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Humboldt-TRS 56 Sterling 34
Pawnee City 48 Meridian 42
Johnson-Brock 69 Lewiston 24
Diller-Odell 53 Exeter-Milligan 22