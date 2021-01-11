(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port and Falls City advanced in Fairfax, Tyler Blay broke the West Nodaway scoring record and more from the Monday night in KMAland basketball.
NC: Shenandoah 52 Griswold 43
Zach Foster scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures for Shenandoah. Nolan Mount pitched in 14 and Brody Owen had 11.
Jayden Amend led Griswold with 19 points.
H-10: Creston 53 Red Oak 46
Colby Burg had 16 points and Kyle Strider put in 11 for Creston in the win.
NC: Van Meter 86 Kuemper Catholic 50
Isaac Evans and Mitchell Badding had 12 points apiece for Kuemper Catholic.
WIC: Tri-Center 57 Logan-Magnolia 48
Ethan Alfers had 28 points and Leyton Nelson put in 10 for Tri-Center in the win.
Baker Lally scored 16 and Brody West and Tre Melby added 13 for Logan-Magnolia.
FAIRFAX: Rock Port 69 Nodaway-Holt 42
Holden Farmer scored 31 points to lead Rock Port. Trey Peshek chipped in 13.
Blake Bohannan topped Nodaway-Holt with 18 points and Brilyn Devers chipped in 14.
FAIRFAX: East Atchison 67 West Nodaway 57
Jarrett Spinnato had a big game for East Atchison with 24 points while Kaylin Merriweather finished with 14 and Braden Graves put in 12.
Tyler Blay scored 16 points for West Nodaway to become the school’s all-time leading scorer. Hunter Dawson had a team-high 17 and Grant Adkins put in 13 for the Rockets.
FAIRFAX: Falls City 56 South Holt 34
Will Vitosh led Falls City with 19 points, Carson Bredemeier added 14 and Carson Simon had 12.
Dylan Schuetz led the way for South Holt with 15 points while Brody Scroggins pitched in 13.
MO: Maryville 63 Oak Grove 38
Caden Stoecklein had 20 points and Marc Gustafson finished with 18 for Maryville.
