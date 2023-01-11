Rock Port Blue Jays

(KMAland) -- Rock Port advanced to the Fairfax championship, Worth County and King City were winners and more from KMAland boys basketball on Wednesday. 

FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL 

Rock Port 67 Nodaway Valley 56

Micah Makings led Rock Port with 26 points while Cade Makings, Aidan Burke and Bannack Skillen all had 13 for the Blue Jays.

Kayden Conn put in 22 points for Nodaway Valley. Bracxten Rohlmeier added 11.

St. Joseph Christian 67 East Atchison 66 

Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves had 21 points each, and Collin Hedlund pitched in 10 to lead East Atchison in the victory.

STANBERRY INVITATIONAL 

Worth County 36 North Nodaway 34 

No stats reported.

King City 56 Stanberry 49 

Ty Mooney scored 15 points and Blakely Easton added 10 for King City in the victory. 

Colby McQuinn scored 26 points and Adam Jensen tallied 11.

SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL 

East Harrison vs. Northeast Nodaway 

No score reported.

Other South Harrison Invitational 

North Harrison 69 Tri-County 59

