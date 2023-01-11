(KMAland) -- Rock Port advanced to the Fairfax championship, Worth County and King City were winners and more from KMAland boys basketball on Wednesday.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
Rock Port 67 Nodaway Valley 56
Micah Makings led Rock Port with 26 points while Cade Makings, Aidan Burke and Bannack Skillen all had 13 for the Blue Jays.
Kayden Conn put in 22 points for Nodaway Valley. Bracxten Rohlmeier added 11.
St. Joseph Christian 67 East Atchison 66
Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves had 21 points each, and Collin Hedlund pitched in 10 to lead East Atchison in the victory.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
Worth County 36 North Nodaway 34
No stats reported.
King City 56 Stanberry 49
Ty Mooney scored 15 points and Blakely Easton added 10 for King City in the victory.
Colby McQuinn scored 26 points and Adam Jensen tallied 11.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
East Harrison vs. Northeast Nodaway
No score reported.
Other South Harrison Invitational
North Harrison 69 Tri-County 59