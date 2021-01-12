476.jpg
(KMAland) -- Glenwood took down Harlan, Sidney won in OT, a rout for AHSTW, Lenox edged Bedford, CAM took down BV and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: Clarinda 56 Atlantic 44 

Skyler Handlos had 16 points while Dayton Templeton added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Atlantic in the defeat.

Photos courtesy of Joe Moore at J&C Photography

H-10: Glenwood 61 Harlan 49 

Ryan Blum had 22 points and Silas Bales finished with 10 for Glenwood in the win.

Will McLaughlin topped Harlan with nine points.

NC: Grand View Christian 69 Kuemper Catholic 51 

Noah Bauer scored 18 points for Kuemper Catholic.

CORNER: Sidney 62 Stanton 59 — OT

Cole Jorgenson had 15 points, Conner Behrends added 10 points and 13 rebounds and Matthew Benedict pitched in 12 points for Sidney.

Carter Johnson (19 points), Jack Roberts (13 points) and Logan Roberts (12 points) all scored in double figures for Stanton, which forced overtime with a game-tying shot at the regulation horn.

NC: Griswold 72 Iowa School for the Deaf 32 

Jayden Amend led four players in double figures with 16 points. Kamron Brownlee pitched in 14 and Landon Pelzer and Adam Houser had 12 apiece.

WIC: AHSTW 85 Audubon 51 

Kyle Sternberg had 24 points for AHSTW in the dominant win.

Audubon’s Carson Bauer had 21 points.

WIC: Underwood 51 Logan-Magnolia 45 

Brayden Wollan put in 18 points with eight assists to lead Underwood in the win. Coby Fink finished with 11 points of his own.

WIC: Tri-Center 56 Riverside 29 

Ethan Alfers had 15 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Leyton Nelson finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Tri-Center.

POI: Lenox 49 Bedford 46 

Keaton England had 19 points and five steals, and Cullen Wood pitched in 12 points for Lenox in the win. Chase Johnston also had nine points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

POI: Mount Ayr 62 Southwest Valley 33

Jaixen Frost topped Mount Ayr with 17 points in the win.

Blake Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds for Southwest Valley.

POI: Central Decatur 57 East Union 40 

Cauy Masters had 15 points, 14 rebounds and six steals for Central Decatur. Matthew Boothe added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four rebounds, and Jack Scrivner pitched in 15 points and seven rebounds.

RVC: CAM 43 Boyer Valley 36 

Gavin Reineke had 17 points for Boyer Valley in the defeat.

RVC: West Harrison 52 Woodbine 47 

Sage Evans (24 points) and Koleson Evans (19 points) combined to score 43 points for West Harrison, which used a 23-8 fourth quarter to come back for the win.

Layne Pryor had 17 points and Dylan Hoefer 16 for Woodbine.

RVC: Ar-We-Va 57 Paton-Churdan 30 

Cooper Kock led the way for Ar-We-Va with eight points and 15 rebounds.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 58 Sioux City East 47 

Noah Sandbothe and Josh Dix both had double-doubles in a big win for AL on KMA 960. Check out the complete recap now at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: LeMars 54 MOC-Floyd Valley 44 

Alec Dreckman scored 15 points and Caleb Dreckman had 14 for LeMars.

BLUE: Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 24 

Hayden Stewart put in 18 points for Lamoni in the victory.

BLUE: Murray 53 Melcher-Dallas 38 

Christian Nevarez had 18 points and Colton Siefkas pitched in 14 points with eight rebounds for Murray.

MO: Center 59 Maryville 54 

Caden Stoecklein had 19 points while Caleb Kreizinger put in 13 for Maryville in the defeat.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak 71 Shenandoah 36

Clarinda 56 Atlantic 44

Glenwood 61 Harlan 49

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 78 Essex 21

Sidney 62 Stanton 59 — OT

East Mills 61 Clarinda Academy 31

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 85 Audubon 51

Treynor 75 IKM-Manning 34

Underwood 51 Logan-Magnolia 45

Tri-Center 56 Riverside 29

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 49 Bedford 46

Mount Ayr 62 Southwest Valley 33

Central Decatur 57 East Union 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 79 Wayne 36

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 43 Boyer Valley 36

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Glidden-Ralston 43

Ar-We-Va 57 Paton-Churdan 30

West Harrison 52 Woodbine 47

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 58 Sioux City East 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 31

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 24

Murray 53 Melcher-Dallas 38

Moulton-Udell at Moravia 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian 69 Kuemper Catholic 51

Griswold 72 Iowa School for the Deaf 32

Missouri Valley 60 Whiting 13

LeMars 54 MOC-Floyd Valley 44

Western Christian 74 Sioux City North 33

South Harrison Invitational

Princeton 78 South Harrison JV 29

Northeast Nodaway 56 Tri-County 43

South Harrison 60 East Harrison 43

North Harrison 69 Maysville 62

Stanberry Invitational  

Platte Valley 64 Worth County 63

Area Missouri

Center 59 Maryville 54

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City 60 Conestoga 44

Platteview 66 Ashland-Greenwood 62

Auburn 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 27

Lincoln Lutheran 53 Elmwood-Murdock 29

Mead 44 Weeping Water 37

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Parkview Christian 56 Johnson County Central 39

Freeman 22 BDS 20

Tri County 54 Southern 34

Diller-Odell 62 Sacred Heart 48

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Lewiston 58 Humboldt-TRS 53

Exeter-Milligan 55 Pawnee City 24

Palmyra 61 Sterling 42

Johnson-Brock 67 Meridian 12

