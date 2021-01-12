(KMAland) -- Glenwood took down Harlan, Sidney won in OT, a rout for AHSTW, Lenox edged Bedford, CAM took down BV and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Clarinda 56 Atlantic 44
Skyler Handlos had 16 points while Dayton Templeton added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Atlantic in the defeat.
H-10: Glenwood 61 Harlan 49
Ryan Blum had 22 points and Silas Bales finished with 10 for Glenwood in the win.
Will McLaughlin topped Harlan with nine points.
NC: Grand View Christian 69 Kuemper Catholic 51
Noah Bauer scored 18 points for Kuemper Catholic.
CORNER: Sidney 62 Stanton 59 — OT
Cole Jorgenson had 15 points, Conner Behrends added 10 points and 13 rebounds and Matthew Benedict pitched in 12 points for Sidney.
Carter Johnson (19 points), Jack Roberts (13 points) and Logan Roberts (12 points) all scored in double figures for Stanton, which forced overtime with a game-tying shot at the regulation horn.
NC: Griswold 72 Iowa School for the Deaf 32
Jayden Amend led four players in double figures with 16 points. Kamron Brownlee pitched in 14 and Landon Pelzer and Adam Houser had 12 apiece.
WIC: AHSTW 85 Audubon 51
Kyle Sternberg had 24 points for AHSTW in the dominant win.
Audubon’s Carson Bauer had 21 points.
WIC: Underwood 51 Logan-Magnolia 45
Brayden Wollan put in 18 points with eight assists to lead Underwood in the win. Coby Fink finished with 11 points of his own.
WIC: Tri-Center 56 Riverside 29
Ethan Alfers had 15 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Leyton Nelson finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Tri-Center.
POI: Lenox 49 Bedford 46
Keaton England had 19 points and five steals, and Cullen Wood pitched in 12 points for Lenox in the win. Chase Johnston also had nine points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
POI: Mount Ayr 62 Southwest Valley 33
Jaixen Frost topped Mount Ayr with 17 points in the win.
Blake Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds for Southwest Valley.
POI: Central Decatur 57 East Union 40
Cauy Masters had 15 points, 14 rebounds and six steals for Central Decatur. Matthew Boothe added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four rebounds, and Jack Scrivner pitched in 15 points and seven rebounds.
RVC: CAM 43 Boyer Valley 36
Gavin Reineke had 17 points for Boyer Valley in the defeat.
RVC: West Harrison 52 Woodbine 47
Sage Evans (24 points) and Koleson Evans (19 points) combined to score 43 points for West Harrison, which used a 23-8 fourth quarter to come back for the win.
Layne Pryor had 17 points and Dylan Hoefer 16 for Woodbine.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 57 Paton-Churdan 30
Cooper Kock led the way for Ar-We-Va with eight points and 15 rebounds.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 58 Sioux City East 47
Noah Sandbothe and Josh Dix both had double-doubles in a big win for AL on KMA 960. Check out the complete recap now at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: LeMars 54 MOC-Floyd Valley 44
Alec Dreckman scored 15 points and Caleb Dreckman had 14 for LeMars.
BLUE: Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 24
Hayden Stewart put in 18 points for Lamoni in the victory.
BLUE: Murray 53 Melcher-Dallas 38
Christian Nevarez had 18 points and Colton Siefkas pitched in 14 points with eight rebounds for Murray.
MO: Center 59 Maryville 54
Caden Stoecklein had 19 points while Caleb Kreizinger put in 13 for Maryville in the defeat.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 71 Shenandoah 36
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 78 Essex 21
East Mills 61 Clarinda Academy 31
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 75 IKM-Manning 34
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 79 Wayne 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Glidden-Ralston 43
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 31
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Ankeny Christian Academy at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Missouri Valley 60 Whiting 13
Western Christian 74 Sioux City North 33
South Harrison Invitational
Princeton 78 South Harrison JV 29
Northeast Nodaway 56 Tri-County 43
South Harrison 60 East Harrison 43
North Harrison 69 Maysville 62
Stanberry Invitational
Platte Valley 64 Worth County 63
Area Missouri
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 60 Conestoga 44
Platteview 66 Ashland-Greenwood 62
Auburn 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 27
Lincoln Lutheran 53 Elmwood-Murdock 29
Mead 44 Weeping Water 37
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Parkview Christian 56 Johnson County Central 39
Freeman 22 BDS 20
Tri County 54 Southern 34
Diller-Odell 62 Sacred Heart 48
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Lewiston 58 Humboldt-TRS 53
Exeter-Milligan 55 Pawnee City 24
Palmyra 61 Sterling 42
Johnson-Brock 67 Meridian 12