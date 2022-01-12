(KMAland) -- East Atchison moved to the Fairfax championship while Nodaway Valley upset St. Joseph Christian and North Andrew added a win in KMAland boys basketball action on Wednesday.
MO: Nodaway Valley 40 St. Joseph Christian 39 (Fairfax Invitational)
Hunter Dawson was the leading scorer for Nodaway Valley int he win, finishing with 17 points.
MO: East Atchison 48 Rock Port 34 (Fairfax Invitational)
Jarrett Spinnato had 12 points and Kaylin Merriweather finished with 10 for East Atchison in the victory.
Holden Farmer topped Rock Port with 14 points.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Fairfax Invitational
Nodaway Valley 40 St. Joseph Christian 39
East Atchison 48 Rock Port 34
Stanberry Invitational
Consolation Semifinal: North Andrew 57 North Nodaway 38
Consolation Semifinal: Albany 45 King City 25
South Harrison Invitational
Consolation Semifinal: North Harrison 58 East Harrison 49
Consolation Semifinal: Mercer 48 Tri-County 35