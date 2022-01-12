East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- East Atchison moved to the Fairfax championship while Nodaway Valley upset St. Joseph Christian and North Andrew added a win in KMAland boys basketball action on Wednesday. 

MO: Nodaway Valley 40 St. Joseph Christian 39 (Fairfax Invitational)

Hunter Dawson was the leading scorer for Nodaway Valley int he win, finishing with 17 points. 

MO: East Atchison 48 Rock Port 34 (Fairfax Invitational) 

Jarrett Spinnato had 12 points and Kaylin Merriweather finished with 10 for East Atchison in the victory. 

Holden Farmer topped Rock Port with 14 points. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Fairfax Invitational 

Stanberry Invitational 

Consolation Semifinal: North Andrew 57 North Nodaway 38

Consolation Semifinal: Albany 45 King City 25

South Harrison Invitational 

Consolation Semifinal: North Harrison 58 East Harrison 49

Consolation Semifinal: Mercer 48 Tri-County 35

