(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr snagged a big Pride of Iowa Conference win, Stanton got a big night from Nolan Grebin in a big victory, Southeast Warren and Woodbine rolled and Weeping Water won at the buzzer Thursday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
IKM-Manning 51 Logan-Magnolia 34
Ross Kusel canned five triples to account for 17 points in IKM-Manning’s win while Caden Keller added 12 and Ben Ramsey posted 10.
Wes Vana led Logan-Magnolia with 16 points.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 73 Central Decatur 51
Mount Ayr notched a big Pride of Iowa Conference win behind 23 points from Jaixen Frost and 18 from Braydon Pierson. Jackson Ruggles scored 10 and Riley Stark totaled eight.
Kevin Linhart led Central Decatur with 10 points while Gunnar Smith and Nash Dykes had nine points apiece. Kyle Linhart and Jack Scrivner accounted for seven in the loss.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 68 Sidney 49
Wyatt Schmitt dropped 21 and Isaac Jones posted 13 points in Clarinda’s win. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
Stanton 63 Southwest Valley 57
Nolan Grebin had a big game with 27 points and four rebounds, Evan Gettler scored 23 points and Josh Martin scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Cael Hogan had 27 points for Southwest Valley, and Roman Keefe totaled 12 points.
Riverside 64 Heartland Christian 34
Aiden Bell had 24 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals to lead Riverside. Mason McCready scored 14 points and Ayden Salais scored 10 points and handed out seven assists.
Matt Stille had 16 points and eight rebounds for Heartland Christian in the loss. Luke Anderson had four points and six rebounds.
Panorama 85 Nodaway Valley 83 – OT
No Stats Reported
Southeast Warren 73 Twin Cedars 34
Brogan Ewing dropped 20 for Southeast Warren while Cam Seuferer posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Caden Carruthers had 10 points and passed out nine assists. Jamison Ewing stuck nine points on the board, and Jack Williams posted seven points and corralled nine boards.
Holden Roberts had 15 to lead Twin Cedars in the loss.
Moravia 75 Wayne 66
Moravia had four in double figures, led by 19 from Gage Hanes. Matthew Seals added 13 points while Jackson McDanel had 12, Riley Hawkins posted 11 and Wyatt Throckmorton and Shane Helmick had 10 each.
Rayce Snyder dropped 24 for Wayne while Connor Pruiett had 17 points and Strait Jacobsen scored 16.
Woodbine 62 MVAOCOU 25
Carter Gruver had another strong game with 18 points while Carson Kelley tallied 11 points. Cody Dickinson and Gavin Kelley had nine points each and Brody Pryor scored eight.
Seymour 56 Woodward Academy 36
No Stats Reported
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
Consolation: South Holt 87 St. Joseph Christian 50
Aiden Martin and Tylynn Prussman had 19 points apiece while Cole Medsker posted 13 points and Jayce Jackson added 10 points.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
Platte Valley 80 Albany 56
Kemper Cline dropped 29 points for Albany in the loss.
North Andrew 66 Mound City 46
Hayden Ecker had 24 points for North Andrew, Gunner Lawrence posted 20 and Braxon Linville finished with 12.
Trevor Tubbs highlighted Mound City’s efforts with 15 points while Chanse Summers dropped 11.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Maysville 65 Mercer 33
Princeton 51 South Harrison 49
BENTON CARDINAL CLASSIC
Hogan Prep 57 Savannah 49
Ethan Dudeck had 13 points for Savannah while Alex Hopper posted 10 points. Aiden Knechtenhofer had eight points while Keithon Tipton posted seven points.
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT – A DIVISION
Parkview Christian 61 Palmyra 50
No Stats Reported
Other MUDECAS Tournament – A Division Scores
Freeman 43 Tri County 35
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT – B DIVISION
Pawnee City 51 Exeter-Milligan 40
BDS 44 Diller-Odell 25
AREA NEBRASKA
Weeping Water 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 43
Riggs Wilson banked in a game-winner at the buzzer for Weeping Water.
Syracuse 52 Arlington 41
Will Janssen dropped 25 points to lead Syracuse while Robert Shanks had 10 and Cash Vollertsen scored eight.