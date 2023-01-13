(KMAland) -- Quentin King's buzzer beater lifted Bedford, Kuemper won their 11th straight, Harlan took down Atlantic, IKM-M won in OT, Essex grabbed a win, Elmwood-Murdock pulled away & more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 64 Shenandoah 23
Isaac Jones scored 12 points and Tadyn Brown had 10 for Clarinda in the win.
Shenandoah’s Camden Lorimor posted nine points.
Red Oak 84 St. Albert 48
Aiden Bruce scored 22 points for Red Oak in the win. Max DeVries added 16 and Hunter Gilleland pitched in 13.
Colin Lillie scored 18 points for St. Albert in the defeat. Nicholas Ballenger pitched in 12 and Jeremiah Sherrill had 11.
Kuemper Catholic 76 Glenwood 70
Michael Kasperbauer had 33 points for Kuemper Catholic in the victory, earning their 11th straight win.
Logyn Eckheart topped Glenwood with 18 points. Risto Lappala added 12 points and Gavin Schau put in 10 for the Rams.
Creston 57 Lewis Central 56
Jake Hoyt and Logan Anson led Creston with 11 points and Kyle Strider finished with 10 for Creston.
Colby Souther had 19 points, Curtis Witte put in 15 and Nash Paulson added 10 for Lewis Central in the tight win.
Harlan 71 Atlantic 64
Bradley Curren had 20 points and seven assists, and Teagon Kasperbauer pitched in 16 points for Harlan. Franz Reisz posted 11 points of his own.
Nolan Waters had 22 points and Colton Rasmussen pitched in 20 for Atlantic.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 67 Fremont-Mills 50
Find the complete recap from the East Mills win with Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Stanton 83 Griswold 38
Kywin Tibben and Logan French had 15 points each, and Evan Gettler added 14 for Stanton in the win. Josh Martin posted 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Brody Gibbs tallied seven points and 12 boards.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 56 Audubon 22
No stats reported.
IKM-Manning 59 Riverside 53 — OT
Ross Kusel had 17 points while Ben Ramsey (12 points), Reed Hinners (11) and Caden Keller (10) also scored in double figures for IKM-Manning.
Grady Jeppesen paced the Bulldogs with 22 points.
Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 35
Ethan Dickerson had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Treynor in the win. Ethan Konz posted 18 points for the Cardinals.
Dane Janssen led Missouri Valley with 15 points.
Underwood 54 AHSTW 53
Underwood snapped AHSTW’s 24-game WIC win streak. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 49 Southeast Warren 46
Quentin King hit a 3-pointer as time expired to send Bedford to the key Pride of Iowa Conference win. Cal Peterman led all scorers with 17 points.
Caden Carruthers and Lucas Dirkx each had 10 points for Southeast Warren.
Nodaway Valley 71 East Union 50
Boston DeVault had 28 points, Doug Berg added 18 and Dawson Nelson finished with 11 for Nodaway Valley in the victory.
Lenox 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 48
Carter Reed had 19 points to lead Lenox in the victory. Keaton England pitched in 17 and Samson Adams and Owen Junker had 13 apiece.
Jaxson Bowlin finished with 16 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Southwest Valley 68 Wayne 41
Roman Keefe scored 18 points, Cael Hogan added 12 and Miller Means pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds for Southwest Valley.
Rayce Snyder had 24 points for Wayne.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 77 Boyer Valley 30
Sage Evans had 23 points while Walker Rife and Mason King pitched in 14 each for West Harrison in the win.
Boyer Valley’s Luke Cripps posted 11 points.
CAM 53 Ar-We-Va 34
No stats reported.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85 Glidden-Ralston 33
Cash Emgarten had 14 points, Jackson Radcliff added 13 and Aiden Flathers and Trey Petersen posted 12 apiece for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
John Whitver had 10 points for Glidden-Ralston.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Abraham Lincoln 56
Carter Kuehl scored 23 points and Quinn Olson added 11 for Heelan in the victory.
Cole Arnold posted 20 points for Abraham Lincoln. Mathok Mathok pitched in 12.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Thomas Jefferson 46
Dylon Schaap had 14 points, Scott Kroll added 13 and Tyler Smith finished with 11 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Sioux City East 60 LeMars 46
Fitzy Grant scored 15 points, Preston Dobbs added 13, Sam Jons had 11 and Brandt VanDyke posted 10 for Sioux City East in the win.
Conner Jalas scored 10 points for LeMars.
Sioux City West 65 Sioux City North 59
Keavian Hayes had 21 points while Lamarion Mothershead posted 19 to lead Sioux City West in the win.
Zach Hesse and Noah Conley both had 14 points for Sioux City North.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 51 Seymour 30
No stats reported.
Moravia 71 Mormon Trail 61
No stats reported.
Murray 67 Lamoni 27
Titus Barber and Jacob Keller had 17 points each for Murray in the win.
Kalvin Brown led Lamoni with 12 points.
Ankeny Christian 68 Twin Cedars 19
Cade Wierck (12 points) and Brody Hoefle (11 points) both scored in double figures for Ankeny Christian.
Melcher-Dallas 76 Moulton-Udell 42
Owen Suntken had 28 points, and Logan Godfrey (14 points) and Johnny Milburn (13) also scored in double figures for Melcher-Dallas.
Cameron Swartz led Moulton-Udell with 13 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 62 Boone 50
Denison-Schleswig was led by Carson Seuntjens’ 22 points while Gavin Hipnar added 11 and Jaxon Wessel posted 10.
Essex 57 Heartland Christian 45
Tony Racine put in 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Kaden Peeler had 20 points for Essex in the win. Qwintyn Vanatta also had a big night with 12 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for the Trojans.
Brady Dingus led the way for Heartland Christian with 10 points.
Woodbine 54 Logan-Magnolia 47
Gavin Kelley had 15 points, Brody Pryor pitched in 14 and Jax Pryor had 11 for Woodbine in the win.
Wes Vana scored 16 points and Calvin Wallis pitched in 14 for Logan-Magnolia.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
3rd Place: Falls City 58 Nodaway Valley 55
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page with Ethan Hewett.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
5th Place: King City 56 Worth County 50
No stats reported.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
5th Place: North Harrison 49 Northeast Nodaway 43
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Malcolm 67 Nebraska City 35
No stats reported.
Beatrice 60 Plattsmouth 33
Gage Olsen had 14 points for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
Auburn 66 Fairbury 27
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 45 Conestoga 37
Nate Rust had 18 points while Henry Coleman posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Elmwood-Murdock. Reid Fletcher scored all eight of his points in the fourth period.
Noah Simones led Conestoga with 18 points, and Zach Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Ashland-Greenwood 64 Raymond Central 21
Brooks Kissinger had 16 points for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Cade Bridges and Luke Clark both added nine.