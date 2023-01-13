Quentin King, Bedford.jpeg

Quentin King, Bedford

(KMAland) -- Quentin King's buzzer beater lifted Bedford, Kuemper won their 11th straight, Harlan took down Atlantic, IKM-M won in OT, Essex grabbed a win, Elmwood-Murdock pulled away & more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Clarinda 64 Shenandoah 23 

Isaac Jones scored 12 points and Tadyn Brown had 10 for Clarinda in the win.

Shenandoah’s Camden Lorimor posted nine points.

Red Oak 84 St. Albert 48 

Aiden Bruce scored 22 points for Red Oak in the win. Max DeVries added 16 and Hunter Gilleland pitched in 13.

Colin Lillie scored 18 points for St. Albert in the defeat. Nicholas Ballenger pitched in 12 and Jeremiah Sherrill had 11.

Kuemper Catholic 76 Glenwood 70 

Michael Kasperbauer had 33 points for Kuemper Catholic in the victory, earning their 11th straight win.

Logyn Eckheart topped Glenwood with 18 points. Risto Lappala added 12 points and Gavin Schau put in 10 for the Rams.

Creston 57 Lewis Central 56

Jake Hoyt and Logan Anson led Creston with 11 points and Kyle Strider finished with 10 for Creston.

Colby Souther had 19 points, Curtis Witte put in 15 and Nash Paulson added 10 for Lewis Central in the tight win.

Harlan 71 Atlantic 64 

Bradley Curren, Harlan.jpg

Bradley Curren, Harlan

Bradley Curren had 20 points and seven assists, and Teagon Kasperbauer pitched in 16 points for Harlan. Franz Reisz posted 11 points of his own.

Nolan Waters had 22 points and Colton Rasmussen pitched in 20 for Atlantic.

CORNER CONFERENCE 

East Mills 67 Fremont-Mills 50 

Find the complete recap from the East Mills win with Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Stanton 83 Griswold 38 

Kywin Tibben and Logan French had 15 points each, and Evan Gettler added 14 for Stanton in the win. Josh Martin posted 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Brody Gibbs tallied seven points and 12 boards.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

Tri-Center 56 Audubon 22 

No stats reported.

IKM-Manning 59 Riverside 53 — OT 

Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning.jpg

Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning

Ross Kusel had 17 points while Ben Ramsey (12 points), Reed Hinners (11) and Caden Keller (10) also scored in double figures for IKM-Manning.

Grady Jeppesen paced the Bulldogs with 22 points.

Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 35 

Ethan Dickerson & Ethan Konz, Treynor.jpeg

Ethan Dickerson & Ethan Konz, Treynor

Ethan Dickerson had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Treynor in the win. Ethan Konz posted 18 points for the Cardinals.

Dane Janssen led Missouri Valley with 15 points. 

Underwood 54 AHSTW 53 

Underwood snapped AHSTW’s 24-game WIC win streak. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Bedford 49 Southeast Warren 46 

Quentin King hit a 3-pointer as time expired to send Bedford to the key Pride of Iowa Conference win. Cal Peterman led all scorers with 17 points.

Caden Carruthers and Lucas Dirkx each had 10 points for Southeast Warren.

Nodaway Valley 71 East Union 50 

Boston DeVault had 28 points, Doug Berg added 18 and Dawson Nelson finished with 11 for Nodaway Valley in the victory. 

Lenox 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 48 

Carter Reed had 19 points to lead Lenox in the victory. Keaton England pitched in 17 and Samson Adams and Owen Junker had 13 apiece.

Jaxson Bowlin finished with 16 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.

Southwest Valley 68 Wayne 41 

Roman Keefe, SW Valley.jpeg

Roman Keefe, SW Valley

Roman Keefe scored 18 points, Cael Hogan added 12 and Miller Means pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds for Southwest Valley.

Rayce Snyder had 24 points for Wayne.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

West Harrison 77 Boyer Valley 30 

Sage Evans had 23 points while Walker Rife and Mason King pitched in 14 each for West Harrison in the win.

Boyer Valley’s Luke Cripps posted 11 points.

CAM 53 Ar-We-Va 34 

No stats reported.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85 Glidden-Ralston 33 

Cash Emgarten had 14 points, Jackson Radcliff added 13 and Aiden Flathers and Trey Petersen posted 12 apiece for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.

John Whitver had 10 points for Glidden-Ralston.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Abraham Lincoln 56 

Carter Kuehl scored 23 points and Quinn Olson added 11 for Heelan in the victory.

Cole Arnold posted 20 points for Abraham Lincoln. Mathok Mathok pitched in 12.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Thomas Jefferson 46 

Dylon Schaap had 14 points, Scott Kroll added 13 and Tyler Smith finished with 11 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.

Sioux City East 60 LeMars 46 

Fitzy Grant scored 15 points, Preston Dobbs added 13, Sam Jons had 11 and Brandt VanDyke posted 10 for Sioux City East in the win. 

Conner Jalas scored 10 points for LeMars.

Sioux City West 65 Sioux City North 59 

Keavian Hayes had 21 points while Lamarion Mothershead posted 19 to lead Sioux City West in the win. 

Zach Hesse and Noah Conley both had 14 points for Sioux City North.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Diagonal 51 Seymour 30 

No stats reported.

Moravia 71 Mormon Trail 61 

No stats reported.

Murray 67 Lamoni 27  

Titus Barber and Jacob Keller had 17 points each for Murray in the win.

Kalvin Brown led Lamoni with 12 points.

Ankeny Christian 68 Twin Cedars 19

Cade Wierck (12 points) and Brody Hoefle (11 points) both scored in double figures for Ankeny Christian.

Melcher-Dallas 76 Moulton-Udell 42 

Owen Suntken had 28 points, and Logan Godfrey (14 points) and Johnny Milburn (13) also scored in double figures for Melcher-Dallas.

Cameron Swartz led Moulton-Udell with 13 points.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Denison-Schleswig 62 Boone 50 

Denison-Schleswig was led by Carson Seuntjens’ 22 points while Gavin Hipnar added 11 and Jaxon Wessel posted 10.

Essex 57 Heartland Christian 45 

Tony Racine put in 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Kaden Peeler had 20 points for Essex in the win. Qwintyn Vanatta also had a big night with 12 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for the Trojans.

Brady Dingus led the way for Heartland Christian with 10 points. 

Woodbine 54 Logan-Magnolia 47 

Gavin Kelley had 15 points, Brody Pryor pitched in 14 and Jax Pryor had 11 for Woodbine in the win.

Wes Vana scored 16 points and Calvin Wallis pitched in 14 for Logan-Magnolia.

FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL 

3rd Place: Falls City 58 Nodaway Valley 55 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page with Ethan Hewett.

STANBERRY INVITATIONAL 

5th Place: King City 56 Worth County 50 

No stats reported.

SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL 

5th Place: North Harrison 49 Northeast Nodaway 43 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Malcolm 67 Nebraska City 35 

No stats reported.

Beatrice 60 Plattsmouth 33 

Gage Olsen had 14 points for Plattsmouth in the defeat. 

Auburn 66 Fairbury 27 

No stats reported. 

Elmwood-Murdock 45 Conestoga 37 

Henry Coleman, Nate Rush, Reid Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock.jpg

Henry Coleman, Nate Rush, Reid Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock

Nate Rust had 18 points while Henry Coleman posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Elmwood-Murdock. Reid Fletcher scored all eight of his points in the fourth period.

Noah Simones led Conestoga with 18 points, and Zach Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Ashland-Greenwood 64 Raymond Central 21 

Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood.jpeg

Brooks Kissinger had 16 points for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Cade Bridges and Luke Clark both added nine.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.