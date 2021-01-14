(KMAland) -- Falls City and St. Joseph Christian won Fairfax semifinals, Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway also won in Fairfax and a historical six-overtime game in Stanberry on Wednesday in KMAland boys hoops.
FAIRFAX: Nodaway-Holt 49 North Nodaway 46 (Consolation)
Brilyn DeVers poured in 21 points for Nodaway-Holt in the victory. Blake Bohannan added 12.
Aydan Blackford had 23 points to lead North Nodaway.
FAIRFAX: West Nodaway 64 South Holt 38 (Consolation)
Grant Adkins led three players in double figures for West Nodaway with 16 points. Bracxten Rohlmeier put in 15 and Tyler Blay had 11.
Kendall Noland had 11 points and Dylan Schuetz added 10 for South Holt.
FAIRFAX: St. Joseph Christian 55 Rock Port 41 (Semifinal)
Holden Farmer scored 18 points for Rock Port in the loss.
FAIRFAX: Falls City 55 East Atchison 46 (Semifinal)
Carson Bredemeier had 21 points, Will Vitosh put in 15 and Tyler Uhri added 12 for Falls City.
Cameron Oswald led East Atchison with 11 points. Braden Graves pitched in 10.
STANBERRY: Lafayette JV 117 Worth County 111 — 6 OT
Quinn Lowe of Lafayette broke the tournament record with 43 points. The 228 total points is the second-most combined points in an overtime game in state history.
