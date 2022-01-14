KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- North Andrew and Auburn were winners in snow-impacted Friday night of boys basketball in KMAland. 

Check out the full rundown below. 

Fairfax Invitational: Rock Port 56 St. Joseph Christian 40

Holden Farmer led Rock Port with 21 points. Check out the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/14) 

Fairfax Invitational

Stanberry Invitational

Consolation Final: North Andrew 54 Albany 44 

Area Nebraska

Auburn 48 Fairbury 31 

