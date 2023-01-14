Coach Travis Maasen & Brody Lager, Missouri Valley

(KMAland) -- Maryville outscored Glenwood, Heelan snapped Kuemper’s 11-game win streak, Sidney took down Lourdes, Brody Lager set a new record at Missouri Valley, Platte Valley won in Stanberry and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Maryville 83 Glenwood 75 

Derek Quinlin scored 26 points, Caden Stoecklein added 16 and Keaton Stone and Peyton McCollum had 10 apiece for Maryville.

Risto Lappala and Caden Johnson posted 16 points each for Glenwood in the defeat. Gavin Schau had 12 and Adam Severn put in 10 for the Rams.

Westwood 66 St. Albert 50

No stats reported.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 49 

Carter Kuehl led Heelan in the with 18 points, snapping Kuemper’s 11-game win streak.

Michael Kasperbauer had 16 points for Kuemper.

Sidney 60 Lourdes Central Catholic 51 

Braedon Godfread had 16 points and Grant Whitehead finished with 14 for Sidney in the victory.

Miles Poppleton scored 15 points to lead Lourdes Central Catholic. Zach Tesarek added 13 and Brady Schnitzer put in 12.

Missouri Valley 72 Whiting 17 

Dane Janssen had 22 points, six assists and four steals, and Hayden Kocour posted 14 points for Missouri Valley in the win. Layton Maasen added 10 points. Brody Lager beat the single-game assist record with 13 helpers, breaking the record previously held by his head coach, Travis Maasen.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 Audubon 46 

Cash Emgarten and Easton Nelson scored 15 points each for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the victory.

Edward Miller led Audubon with 17 points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Jackson County Central 53 

Tyler Smith poured in 21 points while Dylon Schaap had 13 and Scott Kroll pitched in 12 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. 

Colo-Nesco 68 Melcher-Dallas 54

Owen Suntken had 26 points for Melcher-Dallas in the defeat. Logan Godfrey added 15.

FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL 

Championship: East Atchison 42 Rock Port 40 

East Atchison claimed another Fairfax Invitational championship. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

STANBERRY INVITATIONAL 

Championship: Platte Valley 60 North Andrew 34 

No stats reported.

3rd Place: Mound City 65 Albany 46 

No stats reported.

BENTON CARDINAL CLASSIC

Winnetonka 67 Savannah 25 

Rylee Tipton had five points for Savannah. 

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION 

Consolation: Johnson-Brock 60 Johnson County Central 32

No stats reported.

Consolation: Falls City Sacred Heart 32 Southern 25

No stats reported.

3rd Place: Freeman 57 Palmyra 47 

No stats reported.

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION 

Consolation: Meridian vs. Sterling 

No score reported.

