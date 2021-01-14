Tony Osburn, Mound City
Pictured: Tony Osburn, Mound City

 Photo: KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Tony Osburn dropped in 51 in a Mound City win, Clarinda beat Sidney, Palmyra will play for a MUDECAS championship and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: Stanton 60 Southwest Valley 53 

Logan Roberts scored 15 points and Carter Johnson added 12 for Stanton.

Owen Wilkinson paced Southwest Valley with 18 points. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: Heartland Christian 65 Whiting 34 

Mitchell McCord had 17 points while Jim Kunkle put in 15 with six rebounds and three steals. Colton Brennan pitcher in 14 points for the Eagles.

STANBERRY: Mound City 81 Stanberry 46 (Semifinal) 

Tony Osburn set a career-high with 51 points to lead Mound City in the win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference

Clarinda 58 Sidney 33

Stanton 60 Southwest Valley 53

Wayne at Moravia 

Heartland Christian 65 Whiting 34

South Harrison Invitational

Semifinal: South Harrison 78 Northeast Nodaway 66

Semifinal: Princeton 72 North Harrison 47

Stanberry Invitational

Semifinal: Mound City 81 Stanberry 46

Semifinal: North Andrew 64 Platte Valley 34

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Semifinal: Parkview Christian 42 Freeman 39

Semifinal: Tri County 50 Diller-Odell 41

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan 59 Lewiston 48

Semifinal: Palmyra 42 Johnson-Brock 38

Area Nebraska

Blair 53 Plattsmouth 42

Fort Calhoun 62 Weeping Water 47

