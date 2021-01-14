(KMAland) -- Tony Osburn dropped in 51 in a Mound City win, Clarinda beat Sidney, Palmyra will play for a MUDECAS championship and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Stanton 60 Southwest Valley 53
Logan Roberts scored 15 points and Carter Johnson added 12 for Stanton.
Owen Wilkinson paced Southwest Valley with 18 points. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Heartland Christian 65 Whiting 34
Mitchell McCord had 17 points while Jim Kunkle put in 15 with six rebounds and three steals. Colton Brennan pitcher in 14 points for the Eagles.
STANBERRY: Mound City 81 Stanberry 46 (Semifinal)
Tony Osburn set a career-high with 51 points to lead Mound City in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Clarinda 58 Sidney 33
Stanton 60 Southwest Valley 53
Wayne at Moravia
Heartland Christian 65 Whiting 34
South Harrison Invitational
Semifinal: South Harrison 78 Northeast Nodaway 66
Semifinal: Princeton 72 North Harrison 47
Stanberry Invitational
Semifinal: Mound City 81 Stanberry 46
Semifinal: North Andrew 64 Platte Valley 34
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Semifinal: Parkview Christian 42 Freeman 39
Semifinal: Tri County 50 Diller-Odell 41
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan 59 Lewiston 48
Semifinal: Palmyra 42 Johnson-Brock 38
Area Nebraska
Blair 53 Plattsmouth 42
Fort Calhoun 62 Weeping Water 47