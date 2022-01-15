(KMAland) -- Johnson-Brock won the B Division at the MUDECAS Tournament, St. Albert, Exira/EHK, AL, Lourdes and Johnson County Central also won and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 84 Bishop Heelan Catholic 44
Non-Conference
Skutt Catholic 66 Lewis Central 44
St. Albert 70 Westwood 49
Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Sidney 39
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79 Audubon 62
Panorama 71 Nodaway Valley 62
Area Nebraska
Oakland-Craig 53 Elmwood-Murdock 50 — OT
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Championship: Freeman 57 Palmyra 45
3rd Place: Tri-County 31 Falls City Sacred Heart 28
Consolation: Johnson County Central 65 Parkview Christian 53
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Championship: Johnson-Brock 68 Pawnee City 35
Consolation: Meridian def. Sterling