Johnson-Brock Eagles

(KMAland) -- Johnson-Brock won the B Division at the MUDECAS Tournament, St. Albert, Exira/EHK, AL, Lourdes and Johnson County Central also won and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 84 Bishop Heelan Catholic 44

Non-Conference 

Skutt Catholic 66 Lewis Central 44

St. Albert 70 Westwood 49

Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Sidney 39

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79 Audubon 62

Panorama 71 Nodaway Valley 62

Area Nebraska 

Oakland-Craig 53 Elmwood-Murdock 50 — OT

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Championship: Freeman 57 Palmyra 45

3rd Place: Tri-County 31 Falls City Sacred Heart 28

Consolation: Johnson County Central 65 Parkview Christian 53

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Championship: Johnson-Brock 68 Pawnee City 35

Consolation: Meridian def. Sterling

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.