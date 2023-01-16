Harlan Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Harlan won a big Hawkeye Ten Conference contest with Harlan, Sidney and Fremont-Mills got wins in the Corner Conference Tournament and Tri-Center, Underwood and AHSTW rolled to wins on Monday. 

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Harlan 74 Kuemper Catholic 56 

Franz Reisz had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Harlan while Teagon Kasperbauer had 14 points and six assists. Brad Curren and Jace Gubbels added 11 points apiece, and Jacob Birch had a stout game with nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Jozef Reisz scored eight points. 

Carter Putney topped Kuemper with 11 points while Tregan Beiter had 10 and Dawson Gifford accounted for nine. 

CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Sidney 73 Griswold 38 

Braedon Godfread splashed 28 points for the Cowboys while Grant Whitehead posted 14 and Nik Peters score 10. Michael Hensley contributed eight points in Sidney’s win. 

Aidan Kennedy highlighted Griswold’s day with 12 points while Peyton Cook and Kamron Brownlee had 10 points each. 

Fremont-Mills 81 Essex 34

Taylor Reed scored 18 for Fremont-Mills. Paxten VanHouten added 14, and JT Mahaney and Lucas Madison posted 10 each. 

Qwintyn Vanatta posted 18 first-half points in his 22-point performance for Essex.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Underwood 82 Missouri Valley 37

Underwood got 19 points from Alex Ravlin, 18 from Mason Boothby and 14 from Josh Ravlin in the win while Owen Larsen tacked on nine points. 

Brody Lager and Eli Fouts led Missouri Valley with 11 points apiece. 

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Melcher-Dallas 53 Diagonal 51 

Diagonal had three in double figures: Caleb Hubbard (16), Scotty Bohn (13) and James Shiflett (12). Hubbard and Bohn had double-doubles with 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively.

NON-CONFERENCE

Tri-Center 70 Shenandoah 40 

Michael Turner had 18 points to lead Tri-Center while Zach Murley added 15. Isaac Wohlhuter and Christian Dahir also cracked double-figures with 12 and 10, respectively. 

Seth Zwickel scored 11 for Shenandoah while Camden Lorimor and Dalton Athen had seven each. 

AHSTW 65 Earlham 27 

Brayden Lund had 19 points and eight rebounds in AHSTW’s blowout win while Kyle Sternberg posted 14 points and grabbed seven boards. Ryan Wedemeyer scored eight points and handed out three assists, and Luke Sternberg stuffed the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds and five steals. 

Mount Ayr 58 Murray 40 

Jaixen Frost led Mount Ayr’s three double-digit scorers with 22 points. Braydon Pierson posted 13 and Ryce Reynolds scored 10.

Caden Page led Murray with 10 points, and Jarren Gracey and Titus Barber had eight apiece. 

Mormon Trail 67 Wayne 58 

No Stats Reported

Southeast Warren 78 Interstate 35 69

No Stats Reported

Ankeny Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)

No Stats Reported 

ACGC 63 CAM 46 

No Stats Reported 

Ogden 56 Glidden-Ralston 29

No Stats Reported 

Skutt Catholic 90 Sioux City West 54 

No Stats Reported 

Sioux City North def.  Lawton-Bronson 

Zach Hesse had 15 to lead the Stars while Carson Strohbeen accounted for 10 points. 

AREA MISSOURI

North Andrew 66 North Platte 45

Gunner Lawrence dropped 23 for North Andrew while Hayden Ecker had 20 and Braxon Linville scored 11. 

East Buchanan 45 Savannah 42

Keithon Tipton and Wyatt Jackson had 10 points apiece while Zayden Snapp added nine and Alex Hopper scored seven. 

AREA NEBRASKA

Platteview at Nebraska City (MISSING)

No Stats Reported

