(KMAland) -- Harlan won a big Hawkeye Ten Conference contest with Harlan, Sidney and Fremont-Mills got wins in the Corner Conference Tournament and Tri-Center, Underwood and AHSTW rolled to wins on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 74 Kuemper Catholic 56
Franz Reisz had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Harlan while Teagon Kasperbauer had 14 points and six assists. Brad Curren and Jace Gubbels added 11 points apiece, and Jacob Birch had a stout game with nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Jozef Reisz scored eight points.
Carter Putney topped Kuemper with 11 points while Tregan Beiter had 10 and Dawson Gifford accounted for nine.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Sidney 73 Griswold 38
Braedon Godfread splashed 28 points for the Cowboys while Grant Whitehead posted 14 and Nik Peters score 10. Michael Hensley contributed eight points in Sidney’s win.
Aidan Kennedy highlighted Griswold’s day with 12 points while Peyton Cook and Kamron Brownlee had 10 points each.
Fremont-Mills 81 Essex 34
Taylor Reed scored 18 for Fremont-Mills. Paxten VanHouten added 14, and JT Mahaney and Lucas Madison posted 10 each.
Qwintyn Vanatta posted 18 first-half points in his 22-point performance for Essex.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 82 Missouri Valley 37
Underwood got 19 points from Alex Ravlin, 18 from Mason Boothby and 14 from Josh Ravlin in the win while Owen Larsen tacked on nine points.
Brody Lager and Eli Fouts led Missouri Valley with 11 points apiece.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 53 Diagonal 51
Diagonal had three in double figures: Caleb Hubbard (16), Scotty Bohn (13) and James Shiflett (12). Hubbard and Bohn had double-doubles with 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively.
NON-CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 70 Shenandoah 40
Michael Turner had 18 points to lead Tri-Center while Zach Murley added 15. Isaac Wohlhuter and Christian Dahir also cracked double-figures with 12 and 10, respectively.
Seth Zwickel scored 11 for Shenandoah while Camden Lorimor and Dalton Athen had seven each.
AHSTW 65 Earlham 27
Brayden Lund had 19 points and eight rebounds in AHSTW’s blowout win while Kyle Sternberg posted 14 points and grabbed seven boards. Ryan Wedemeyer scored eight points and handed out three assists, and Luke Sternberg stuffed the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds and five steals.
Mount Ayr 58 Murray 40
Jaixen Frost led Mount Ayr’s three double-digit scorers with 22 points. Braydon Pierson posted 13 and Ryce Reynolds scored 10.
Caden Page led Murray with 10 points, and Jarren Gracey and Titus Barber had eight apiece.
Mormon Trail 67 Wayne 58
No Stats Reported
Southeast Warren 78 Interstate 35 69
No Stats Reported
Ankeny Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
ACGC 63 CAM 46
No Stats Reported
Ogden 56 Glidden-Ralston 29
No Stats Reported
Skutt Catholic 90 Sioux City West 54
No Stats Reported
Sioux City North def. Lawton-Bronson
Zach Hesse had 15 to lead the Stars while Carson Strohbeen accounted for 10 points.
AREA MISSOURI
North Andrew 66 North Platte 45
Gunner Lawrence dropped 23 for North Andrew while Hayden Ecker had 20 and Braxon Linville scored 11.
East Buchanan 45 Savannah 42
Keithon Tipton and Wyatt Jackson had 10 points apiece while Zayden Snapp added nine and Alex Hopper scored seven.
AREA NEBRASKA
Platteview at Nebraska City (MISSING)
No Stats Reported