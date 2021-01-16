Ethan Klocke, Skyler Schultes
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Shenandoah, Essex won in the Corner Tourney, Audubon and LeMars hit buzzer beaters and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Clarinda 62 Shenandoah 29 

Drew Brown had 19 points and Tadyn Brown put in 17 for Clarinda in the victory.

Braden Knight topped Shenandoah with nine points.

CCT: Essex 57 Clarinda Academy 45 

Tony Racine led Essex with 17 points in the win.

WIC: Tri-Center 64 IKM-Manning 25 

Leyton Nelson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Tri-Center. Ethan Alfers added 12 points and nine boards in the win.

NC: Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 

Ethan Klocke hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Audubon.

POI: Southwest Valley 52 Wayne 35 

Gabe Fuller scored 18 points, and Tucker TePoel added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Southwest Valley. 

NC: Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 56 

Toby Bower had 19 points and 12 rebounds while Avery Phillippi had 12 points and nine rebounds for Nodaway Valley. Mason Menefee also scored 10 points.

MRC: LeMars 70 Sioux City East 68 

Alec Dreckman had 16 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer to lift LeMars in the win. Jaxon Baumgartner and Spencer Mackey added 11 apiece for the Bulldogs.

BLUE: Ankeny Christian Academy 94 Twin Cedars 23 

Kade Dunkin scored 14 points for Twin Cedars. 

OTHER: Heartland Christian 45 Cedar Bluffs 25 

Colton Brennan scored 13 points and Mitchell McCord and Jim Kunkle added 10 each for Heartland Christian. 

FAIRFAX: Falls City 56 St. Joseph Christian 47 

Will Vitosh scored 24 points for Falls City in the victory. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

FAIRFAX: Rock Port 56 East Atchison 27 (3rd Place) 

Holden Farmer finished with 24 points and Trey Peshek added 10 for Rock Port in the third-place victory.

Kaylin Merriweather had 10 points for the Wolves.

FAIRFAX: West Nodaway 73 Nodaway-Holt 47 (Consolation) 

Tyler Blay exploded for 28 points and Hunter Dawson scored 15 for West Nodaway in the victory.

Brylin Devers scored 20 and Blake Bohannan had 14 for Nodaway-Holt.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda 62 Shenandoah 29

St. Albert 74 Red Oak 68

Lewis Central 57 Creston 55 — OT

Corner Conference Tournament

Essex 57 Clarinda Academy 45

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center 64 IKM-Manning 25

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 52 Wayne 35

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 76 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Thomas Jefferson 26

LeMars 70 Sioux City East 68

Bluegrass Conference  

Moravia def. Orient-Macksburg

Ankeny Christian Academy 94 Twin Cedars 23

Non-Conference

Maryville 78 Glenwood 70

Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Sidney 42

Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53

Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 56

Indianola 81 Sioux City West 49

Heartland Christian 45 Cedar Bluffs 25

Fairfax Invitational

Consolation: West Nodaway 73 Nodaway-Holt 47

Third Place: Rock Port 56 East Atchison 27

Championship: Falls City 56 St. Joseph Christian 47

South Harrison Invitational

3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 78 North Harrison 47

Stanberry Invitational

3rd Place: Stanberry 60 Platte Valley 49

Championship: Mound City 71 North Andrew 49

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Consolation: BDS 39 Johnson County Central 27

Consolation: Southern 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 43

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Consolation: Sterling vs. Meridian

3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 57 Lewiston 50

Championship: Palmyra 65 Exeter-Milligan 44

Area Nebraska  

Blair 48 Nebraska City 29

Beatrice 71 Plattsmouth 33

Ashland-Greenwood 84 Raymond Central 38

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.