(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Shenandoah, Essex won in the Corner Tourney, Audubon and LeMars hit buzzer beaters and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Clarinda 62 Shenandoah 29
Drew Brown had 19 points and Tadyn Brown put in 17 for Clarinda in the victory.
Braden Knight topped Shenandoah with nine points.
CCT: Essex 57 Clarinda Academy 45
Tony Racine led Essex with 17 points in the win.
WIC: Tri-Center 64 IKM-Manning 25
Leyton Nelson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Tri-Center. Ethan Alfers added 12 points and nine boards in the win.
NC: Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Ethan Klocke hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Audubon.
POI: Southwest Valley 52 Wayne 35
Gabe Fuller scored 18 points, and Tucker TePoel added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Southwest Valley.
NC: Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 56
Toby Bower had 19 points and 12 rebounds while Avery Phillippi had 12 points and nine rebounds for Nodaway Valley. Mason Menefee also scored 10 points.
MRC: LeMars 70 Sioux City East 68
Alec Dreckman had 16 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer to lift LeMars in the win. Jaxon Baumgartner and Spencer Mackey added 11 apiece for the Bulldogs.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian Academy 94 Twin Cedars 23
Kade Dunkin scored 14 points for Twin Cedars.
OTHER: Heartland Christian 45 Cedar Bluffs 25
Colton Brennan scored 13 points and Mitchell McCord and Jim Kunkle added 10 each for Heartland Christian.
FAIRFAX: Falls City 56 St. Joseph Christian 47
Will Vitosh scored 24 points for Falls City in the victory. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
FAIRFAX: Rock Port 56 East Atchison 27 (3rd Place)
Holden Farmer finished with 24 points and Trey Peshek added 10 for Rock Port in the third-place victory.
Kaylin Merriweather had 10 points for the Wolves.
FAIRFAX: West Nodaway 73 Nodaway-Holt 47 (Consolation)
Tyler Blay exploded for 28 points and Hunter Dawson scored 15 for West Nodaway in the victory.
Brylin Devers scored 20 and Blake Bohannan had 14 for Nodaway-Holt.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 62 Shenandoah 29
St. Albert 74 Red Oak 68
Lewis Central 57 Creston 55 — OT
Corner Conference Tournament
Essex 57 Clarinda Academy 45
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 64 IKM-Manning 25
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 52 Wayne 35
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 76 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Thomas Jefferson 26
LeMars 70 Sioux City East 68
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia def. Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian Academy 94 Twin Cedars 23
Non-Conference
Maryville 78 Glenwood 70
Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Sidney 42
Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 56
Indianola 81 Sioux City West 49
Heartland Christian 45 Cedar Bluffs 25
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: West Nodaway 73 Nodaway-Holt 47
Third Place: Rock Port 56 East Atchison 27
Championship: Falls City 56 St. Joseph Christian 47
South Harrison Invitational
3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 78 North Harrison 47
Stanberry Invitational
3rd Place: Stanberry 60 Platte Valley 49
Championship: Mound City 71 North Andrew 49
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Consolation: BDS 39 Johnson County Central 27
Consolation: Southern 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 43
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Consolation: Sterling vs. Meridian
3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 57 Lewiston 50
Championship: Palmyra 65 Exeter-Milligan 44
Area Nebraska
Blair 48 Nebraska City 29
Beatrice 71 Plattsmouth 33
Ashland-Greenwood 84 Raymond Central 38