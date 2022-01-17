Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

(KMAland) -- Creston nabbed a big win over Red Oak, Sidney & F-M won in the CCT, Harlan, AHSTW & MSTM stayed unbeaten, Northeast Nodaway on the South Harrison Invite & more from the Monday in KMAland boys hoops.

NC: Tri-Center 60 Shenandoah 38 

Michael Turner scored 13 points and Jaxyn Valadez had 10 for Tri-Center in the win.

Zach Foster topped Shenandoah with 13 points.

H-10: Creston 57 Red Oak 52 

Kyle Strider led Creston in the win with 12 points. 

H-10: Harlan 77 Atlantic 50 

Aidan Hall had 21 points and Jacob Birch posted 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Harlan to the dominant win.

CCT: Sidney 81 Griswold 43 

Cole Jorgenson hit four 3-pointers and had 25 points for Sidney in the dominant win. Braedon Godfread and Kyle Beam added 11 points each, and Garett Phillips pitched in 10 for the Cowboys. 

NC: AHSTW 64 Earlham 52 

Brayden Lund had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Raydden Grobe posted 21 and six for the Vikings in the win. Kyle Sternberg put in 10 points, and Cole Scheffler had seven points, six steals and six assists. 

NC: West Monona 54 Logan-Magnolia 50 

Brody West scored 19 points while Jackson Thomsen and Nicio Adame had 10 each for Logan-Magnolia in the tight defeat.

NC: Mount Ayr 60 Murray 39 

Jaixen Frost had 21 points and Braydon Pierson finished with 14 for Mount Ayr in the win.

NC: Ogden 65 Glidden-Ralston 42 

Ethan Olberding had 17 points for Glidden-Ralston.

MO: East Atchison 73 South Holt 47 (Fairfax Championship — On KMAX-Stream) 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

