(KMAland) -- Creston nabbed a big win over Red Oak, Sidney & F-M won in the CCT, Harlan, AHSTW & MSTM stayed unbeaten, Northeast Nodaway on the South Harrison Invite & more from the Monday in KMAland boys hoops.
NC: Tri-Center 60 Shenandoah 38
Michael Turner scored 13 points and Jaxyn Valadez had 10 for Tri-Center in the win.
Zach Foster topped Shenandoah with 13 points.
H-10: Creston 57 Red Oak 52
Kyle Strider led Creston in the win with 12 points.
H-10: Harlan 77 Atlantic 50
Aidan Hall had 21 points and Jacob Birch posted 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Harlan to the dominant win.
CCT: Sidney 81 Griswold 43
Cole Jorgenson hit four 3-pointers and had 25 points for Sidney in the dominant win. Braedon Godfread and Kyle Beam added 11 points each, and Garett Phillips pitched in 10 for the Cowboys.
NC: AHSTW 64 Earlham 52
Brayden Lund had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Raydden Grobe posted 21 and six for the Vikings in the win. Kyle Sternberg put in 10 points, and Cole Scheffler had seven points, six steals and six assists.
NC: West Monona 54 Logan-Magnolia 50
Brody West scored 19 points while Jackson Thomsen and Nicio Adame had 10 each for Logan-Magnolia in the tight defeat.
NC: Mount Ayr 60 Murray 39
Jaixen Frost had 21 points and Braydon Pierson finished with 14 for Mount Ayr in the win.
NC: Ogden 65 Glidden-Ralston 42
Ethan Olberding had 17 points for Glidden-Ralston.
MO: East Atchison 73 South Holt 47 (Fairfax Championship — On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 57 Red Oak 52
Harlan 77 Atlantic 50
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills 71 Essex 23
Sidney 81 Griswold 43
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 50 IKM-Manning 39
Non-Conference
Tri-Center 60 Shenandoah 38
West Monona 54 Logan-Magnolia 50
AHSTW 64 Earlham 52
East Union 85 Orient-Macksburg 30
Mount Ayr 60 Murray 39
Mormon Trail 71 Wayne 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 73 Ankeny Christian Academy 67
ACGC 62 CAM 60 — 2 OT
Ogden 65 Glidden-Ralston 42
West Bend-Mallard 76 Paton-Churdan 46
Area Missouri
North Andrew 66 North Platte 51
Fairfax Invitational
Championship: East Atchison 73 South Holt 47
South Harrison Invitational
Championship: Northeast Nodaway 52 Maysville 42