(KMAland) -- Red Oak & D-S had big wins in the H10, East Mills & Stanton won in the CCT, Underwood held off Riverside, Wayne upset SEW, Mason King reached 1K for WH, Moravia down ACA, Auburn beat FCSH & more from KMAland boys hoops on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from the day in KMAland basketball below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 62 Shenandoah 33
Patrick Varner posted 12 points, and Cael Turner had 11 for Creston in the win.
Camden Lorimor had 11 points to lead Shenandoah.
Kuemper Catholic 63 Clarinda 44
Dawson Gifford had 15 points, and Brock Badding finished with 12 for Kuemper in the win. Carson Kanne pitched in 11 for the Knights.
Clarinda’s Isaac Jones had 15 points, and Tadyn Brown posted 12 for the Cardinals.
Red Oak 77 Atlantic 74
No stats reported.
Glenwood 78 St. Albert 48
Risto Lappala scored 25 points and Caden Johnson pitched in 19 while Zac Kelsey added 12 for Glenwood in the win.
Colin Lillie put in 20 and Nick Ballenger had 10 for St. Albert.
Denison-Schleswig 70 Lewis Central 58
Luke Wiebers put in 18 points, and Carson Seuntjens and Lance Arkfeld added 14 each for Denison-Schleswig. Jaxon Wessel also had a strong game with 11 points.
Nash Paulson put in 17 points for Lewis Central.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
East Mills 77 Griswold 39
No stats reported.
Stanton 80 Essex 29
Evan Gettler had 20 points, Nolan Grebin added 12 and Derek Bartlett and Josh Martin pitched in 11 each for Stanton in the win.
Qwintyn Vanatta had 15 points for Essex.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 62 IKM-Manning 49
Kyle Sternberg had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and A McIntosh posted 14 points for AHSTW in the win. Brayden Lund pitched in 11 points and eight boards.
IKM-Manning’s Ben Ramsey had 14 points.
Missouri Valley 63 Logan-Magnolia 55
Brody Lager led the way for Missouri Valley with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Dane Janssen added 19 points and seven boards. Eli Fouts pitched in 10 points for the Big Reds.
Calvin Wallis scored 17 points for Logan-Magnolia. Wes Vana added 14.
Underwood 60 Riverside 53
Jack Vanfossan had 19 points to lead three players in double figures for Underwood. Alex Ravlin pitched in 15 and Mason Boothby had 13. Josh Ravlin also scored nine points for the Eagles.
Grady Jeppesen dropped in 30 points and Aiden Bell had 10 to lead Riverside in the defeat.
Treynor 82 Audubon 47
Ethan Dickerson had 18 points, six boards and three blocks to lead five Treynor players in double figures. Jace Tams and Alan Young added 16 points each, and Karson Elwood and Ethan Konz scored 11 apiece.
Edward Miller led Audubon with 15 points, and Collin Bauer added 14.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 67 Bedford 48
Central Decatur had three in double figures, led by Jack Scrivner (18 points). Spencer Smith added 15 and Gunnar Smith had 10.
Cal Peterman posted 12 points and Silas Walston had 10 for Bedford. Check out the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 87 Lenox 59
Jaixen Frost had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, and Braydon Pierson put in 21 points for Mount Ayr in the win. Jackson Ruggles also had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders.
Gabe Funk had 20 points to lead Lenox. Keaton England added 12.
Nodaway Valley 50 Southwest Valley 45
Dawson Nelson had 22 points and Boston DeVault pitched in 15 for the Wolverines in the victory.
Miller Means had 13 points for Southwest Valley.
Wayne 60 Southeast Warren 42
Rayce Snyder dropped in 28 points for Wayne in the win. Connor Pruiett added 11 for the Falcons.
Jack Williams led Southeast Warren with 10 points.
Martensdale-St. Marys 62 East Union 51
No stats reported.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Ar-We-Va 48
Cash Emgarten had 12 points and Easton Nelson pitched in 10 for Exira/EHK in the balanced win. Aiden Flathers added nine points, and Trey Petersen put in eight.
Kyelar Cleveland had 17 points, and Emmett Neumann posted 11 points for Ar-We-Va.
West Harrison 64 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Koleson Evans had 15 points, and Mason King went for 14 to reach 1,000 for his career. Sage Evans added 11 points while also breaking the all-time assists record at West Harrison.
Cade Behrens led Coon Rapids-Bayard with eight points.
Woodbine 61 Boyer Valley 57
Carter Gruver led Woodbine with 19 points, and Jax Pryor pitched in 12 for the Tigers in the win.
Robert Gross had 18 points and Cael Beam put in 13 for Boyer Valley.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 69 Sioux City North 55
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 75 Thomas Jefferson 58
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 LeMars 23
Dylon Schaap had 13 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Sioux City East 66 Bishop Heelan Catholic 60
Fitzy Grant had 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Sioux City East. Brandt VanDyke had 12, Brody Comstock and Sam Jons pitched in 11 each and Cole Ritchie tallied 10.
Matt Noll had 18 points for Heelan in the defeat. Sam Skinner added 14 and Carter Kuehl posted 13.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 61 Ankeny Christian 49
Gage Hanes had 19 points, Riley Hawkins added 14 and Shane Helmick put in 11 for Moravia in the big win.
Brody Hoefle had 14 and Cade Wierck added 13 for Ankeny Christian in the defeat.
Lamoni 49 Moulton-Udell 38
Eli Owen scored 15 points, Tyson McDole added 12 and Kalvin Brown had 10 for Lamoni.
Twin Cedars 46 Seymour 36
Holden Roberts had 14 points while Kail Arkema and Kasey Clark added nine each for Twin Cedars in the win.
Mormon Trail 55 Melcher-Dallas 52
Gavin Dixson had 22 points and 13 rebounds while Fulton Flesher added 19 points and 13 boards for Mormon Trail.
Owen Suntken led the way for Melcher-Dallas with 27 points and Logan Godfrey added 10 in the with defeat.
NON-CONFERENCE
Heartland Christian 46 College View Academy 33
Matthew Stile had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Heartland Christian in the win.
AREA MISSOURI
South Holt 74 East Atchison 59
No stats reported.
Rock Port 75 DeKalb 39
No stats reported.
Osborn-Stewartsville 36 Mound City 34
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 64 North Nodaway 48
Bracxten Rohlmeier had 20 points and Kayden Conn posted 19 while Blake Bohannon added 14 for Nodaway Valley.
Brice Trimble had 15 points and Aydan Blackford posted 12 for North Nodaway.
Platte Valley 79 Northeast Nodaway 40
No stats reported.
North Andrew 62 Stanberry 41
Hayden Ecker and Braxon Linville had 17 points each, and Gunner Lawrence had 11 for North Andrew.
Colby McQuinn scored 15 and Colby McQueen had 11 for Stanberry.
Albany 65 Worth County 48
Kemper Cline scored 32 points and Timothy Poppa added 15 for Albany in the victory.
Tyler New had 31 points for Worth County.
Pattonsburg 64 King City 63
No stats reported.
Gardner-Edgerton 63 Savannah 33
Keithon Tipton, Alex Hopper and Wyatt Jackson all scored six points for Savannah.
AREA NEBRASKA
Platteview 77 Nebraska City 31
Connor Causgrove led Nebraska City with 11 points. Markus Nelson added eight for the Pioneers.
Plattsmouth 40 Syracuse 26
Drew Iverson had 14 points and Gage Olson pitched in 13 for Plattsmouth in the win.
Will Janssen posted 10 points for Syracuse in the defeat.
Auburn 51 Falls City Sacred Heart 39
No stats reported.
Parkview Christian 64 Elmwood-Murdock 58
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 69 Weeping Water 51
Brandon Speckmann had a big night for Johnson County Central with 25 points while Keegan Jones added 15.
Gus Mcgill had 14 and Riggs Wilson and Sayler Rhoads both had 10 for Weeping Water.
Palmyra 59 Conestoga 43
Zach Fitzpatrick had 28 points to lead the way for Palmyra in the win. Hunter Pope and Kris Brekel pitched in 10 apiece for the Panthers.
Ashland-Greenwood 49 Yutan 27
No stats reported.
Douglas County West 55 Louisville 33
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 74 Lewiston 15
No stats reported.
Mead 63 Sterling 35
No stats reported.