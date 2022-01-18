(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Kuemper, Red Oak snapped a losing skid to Atlantic, Mason Crouse reached a milestone, Raydden Grobe set a new 3-point standard at AHSTW, CRB upset West Harrison & more from the night in KMAand boys hoops.
H-10: Clarinda 58 Kuemper Catholic 44
Drew Brown scored 16 points while Wyatt Schmitt had 15 for Clarinda in the win. Tadyn Brown chipped in 10 points for the Cardinals.
H-10: Red Oak 72 Atlantic 66
Hunter Gilleland and Kaden Johnson had 18 points each while Ryan Johnson put in 16 and Max DeVries posted 14 to lead Red Oak. The win snaps a 31-game losing streak for the Tigers to Atlantic.
Colton Rasmussen led the Trojans with a game-high 23 points.
H-10: Glenwood 79 St. Albert 67 — OT (On KMA 960)
CCT: East Mills 84 Essex 25
Mason Crouse went over 1,000 career points in the win for East Mills.
CCT: Stanton 76 Griswold 51
Carter Johnson had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to lead Stanton in the win. Jack Roberts pitched in 17 points, eight boards and five steals, and Evan Gettler finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Logan Roberts also scored in double figures with 12 points.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 41
Will Gutzmer led Missouri Valley with 15 points and five rebounds, and Cole Staska added 13 points for the Big Reds.
WIC: AHSTW 63 IKM-Manning 34
Raydden Grobe hit a school-record nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points with nine rebounds for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 15 points, and Brayden Lund had nine for the Vikings.
Amos Rasmussen topped IKM-Manning with nine points.
WIC: Riverside 44 Underwood 34
Grady Jeppesen had 17 points, Ayden Salais added 11 with five assists and four steals and Aiden Bell posted 10 points and eight boards for Riverside in the win.
POI: Central Decatur 55 Bedford 44
Central Decatur’s Matt Boothe had 13 points win the win.
Silas Walston led Bedford with 14 points while Owen Lucas had 13.
POI: Mount Ayr 68 Lenox 47
Jaixen Frost had another big night for Mount Ayr with 29 points.
POI: Nodaway Valley 53 Southwest Valley 42
Mathew Weber had 21 points, Boston DeVault put in 13 and Nate Russell added 11 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Sawyer Hensley had eight points and six assists for Southwest Valley.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 41
Tanner Oswald led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 18 points and eight rebounds while Lance Clayburg posted a 14-point, 11-rebound, 4-block double-double performance. Gabe Obert also scored in double figures with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.
RVC: Boyer Valley 48 Woodbine 40
Carter Gruver scored 12 points and Dylan Hoefer posted 10 for Woodbine.
MRC: LeMars 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
David Leusink led LeMars with 15 points, and Caleb Dreckman pitched in 11.
BGC: Lamoni 62 Moulton-Udell 12
Brayden Olson and Kade Nowlin finished with 11 points each while Javin Stevenson added 10 for Lamoni.
BGC: Diagonal 55 Orient-Macksburg 22
Ben Werneck had 12 points and three rebounds, Skyler Stamps added 11 and three and Caleb Hubbard put in 10 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for Diagonal in the win.
MO: Albany 65 Worth County 60
Tyler New had 26 points and Aydan Gladstone added 22 for Worth County in the defeat.
NE: Auburn 55 Falls City Sacred Heart 49
Marcus Buitrago-Hudson had 17 points and Skylar Roybal added 12 for Auburn in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 70 Shenandoah 33
Clarinda 58 Kuemper Catholic 44
Red Oak 72 Atlantic 66
Glenwood 79 St. Albert 67 — OT
Lewis Central 50 Denison-Schleswig 37
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 84 Essex 25
Stanton 76 Griswold 51
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 63 IKM-Manning 34
Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 41
Riverside 44 Underwood 34
Treynor 64 Audubon 36
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 55 Bedford 44
Mount Ayr 68 Lenox 47
Nodaway Valley 53 Southwest Valley 42
Martensdale-St. Marys 81 East Union 40
Wayne 64 Southeast Warren 45
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 49 Ar-We-Va 46
CAM 49 Paton-Churdan 34
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Paton-Churdan 41
Boyer Valley 48 Woodbine 40
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 72 Sioux City North 27
Sioux City West 71 Thomas Jefferson 67
LeMars 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Sioux City East 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 48 Ankeny Christian Academy 47
Mormon Trail 75 Melcher-Dallas 20
Lamoni 62 Moulton-Udell 12
Diagonal 55 Orient-Macksburg 22
Seymour 80 Twin Cedars 44
Area Missouri
Rock Port 61 North Nodaway 23
Mound City 83 Northeast Nodaway 48
Osborn/Stewartsville 68 South Holt 47
Stanberry 57 North Andrew 41
Albany 65 Worth County 60
Center 65 Maryville 43
Area Nebraska
Platteview 93 Nebraska City 65
Plattsmouth 64 Syracuse 44
Ashland-Greenwood 65 Yutan 30
Palmyra 64 Conestoga 39
Douglas County West 52 Louisville 49
Auburn 55 Falls City Sacred Heart 49
Mead 60 Sterling 37
Parkview Christian 56 Elmwood-Murdock 46
Johnson County Central 57 Weeping Water 39
Johnson-Brock 63 Lewiston 22
Bennington 69 Lourdes Central Catholic 55