Mason Crouse 1k.jpg
Photo: Kendra Poorker/East Mills Boosters

(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Kuemper, Red Oak snapped a losing skid to Atlantic, Mason Crouse reached a milestone, Raydden Grobe set a new 3-point standard at AHSTW, CRB upset West Harrison & more from the night in KMAand boys hoops.

H-10: Clarinda 58 Kuemper Catholic 44 

Drew Brown scored 16 points while Wyatt Schmitt had 15 for Clarinda in the win. Tadyn Brown chipped in 10 points for the Cardinals.

H-10: Red Oak 72 Atlantic 66 

Hunter Gilleland and Kaden Johnson had 18 points each while Ryan Johnson put in 16 and Max DeVries posted 14 to lead Red Oak. The win snaps a 31-game losing streak for the Tigers to Atlantic.

Colton Rasmussen led the Trojans with a game-high 23 points.

H-10: Glenwood 79 St. Albert 67 — OT (On KMA 960)

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

CCT: East Mills 84 Essex 25 

Mason Crouse went over 1,000 career points in the win for East Mills. 

CCT: Stanton 76 Griswold 51 

Carter Johnson had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to lead Stanton in the win. Jack Roberts pitched in 17 points, eight boards and five steals, and Evan Gettler finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Logan Roberts also scored in double figures with 12 points.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 41 

Will Gutzmer led Missouri Valley with 15 points and five rebounds, and Cole Staska added 13 points for the Big Reds.

WIC: AHSTW 63 IKM-Manning 34 

Raydden Grobe hit a school-record nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points with nine rebounds for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 15 points, and Brayden Lund had nine for the Vikings.

Amos Rasmussen topped IKM-Manning with nine points.

WIC: Riverside 44 Underwood 34 

Grady Jeppesen had 17 points, Ayden Salais added 11 with five assists and four steals and Aiden Bell posted 10 points and eight boards for Riverside in the win.

POI: Central Decatur 55 Bedford 44 

Central Decatur’s Matt Boothe had 13 points win the win.

Silas Walston led Bedford with 14 points while Owen Lucas had 13. 

POI: Mount Ayr 68 Lenox 47 

Jaixen Frost had another big night for Mount Ayr with 29 points. 

POI: Nodaway Valley 53 Southwest Valley 42 

Mathew Weber had 21 points, Boston DeVault put in 13 and Nate Russell added 11 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

Sawyer Hensley had eight points and six assists for Southwest Valley. 

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 41 

Tanner Oswald led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 18 points and eight rebounds while Lance Clayburg posted a 14-point, 11-rebound, 4-block double-double performance. Gabe Obert also scored in double figures with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. 

RVC: Boyer Valley 48 Woodbine 40 

Carter Gruver scored 12 points and Dylan Hoefer posted 10 for Woodbine.

MRC: LeMars 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 

David Leusink led LeMars with 15 points, and Caleb Dreckman pitched in 11.

BGC: Lamoni 62 Moulton-Udell 12 

Brayden Olson and Kade Nowlin finished with 11 points each while Javin Stevenson added 10 for Lamoni.

BGC: Diagonal 55 Orient-Macksburg 22 

Ben Werneck had 12 points and three rebounds, Skyler Stamps added 11 and three and Caleb Hubbard put in 10 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for Diagonal in the win.

MO: Albany 65 Worth County 60 

Tyler New had 26 points and Aydan Gladstone added 22 for Worth County in the defeat.  

NE: Auburn 55 Falls City Sacred Heart 49 

Marcus Buitrago-Hudson had 17 points and Skylar Roybal added 12 for Auburn in the win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Creston 70 Shenandoah 33

Clarinda 58 Kuemper Catholic 44

Red Oak 72 Atlantic 66

Glenwood 79 St. Albert 67 — OT

Lewis Central 50 Denison-Schleswig 37

Corner Conference Tournament 

East Mills 84 Essex 25

Stanton 76 Griswold 51

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 63 IKM-Manning 34

Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 41

Riverside 44 Underwood 34

Treynor 64 Audubon 36

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 55 Bedford 44

Mount Ayr 68 Lenox 47

Nodaway Valley 53 Southwest Valley 42

Martensdale-St. Marys 81 East Union 40

Wayne 64 Southeast Warren 45

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 49 Ar-We-Va 46

CAM 49 Paton-Churdan 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Paton-Churdan 41

Boyer Valley 48 Woodbine 40

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 72 Sioux City North 27

Sioux City West 71 Thomas Jefferson 67

LeMars 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37

Sioux City East 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 48 Ankeny Christian Academy 47

Mormon Trail 75 Melcher-Dallas 20

Lamoni 62 Moulton-Udell 12

Diagonal 55 Orient-Macksburg 22

Seymour 80 Twin Cedars 44

Area Missouri 

Rock Port 61 North Nodaway 23

Mound City 83 Northeast Nodaway 48

Osborn/Stewartsville 68 South Holt 47

Stanberry 57 North Andrew 41

Albany 65 Worth County 60

Center 65 Maryville 43

Area Nebraska 

Platteview 93 Nebraska City 65

Plattsmouth 64 Syracuse 44

Ashland-Greenwood 65 Yutan 30

Palmyra 64 Conestoga 39

Douglas County West 52 Louisville 49

Auburn 55 Falls City Sacred Heart 49

Mead 60 Sterling 37

Parkview Christian 56 Elmwood-Murdock 46

Johnson County Central 57 Weeping Water 39

Johnson-Brock 63 Lewiston 22

Bennington 69 Lourdes Central Catholic 55

