(KMAland) -- DeVries powered Red Oak over Kuemper, Stanton and F-M won in the Corner Tournament, Mount Ayr knocked off Murray and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball action.
H-10: Red Oak 61 Kuemper Catholic 57
Freshman Max DeVries poured in 27 points for Red Oak in the win.
Mitchell Badding led Kuemper with 16 points, and John Mayhall added 13 points.
CCT: Stanton 56 Griswold 47
Carter Johnson had 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Jack Roberts added 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Stanton. Colby Royal pitched in eight points, seven steals, six assists and four rebounds.
WIC: Treynor 69 Missouri Valley 50
Sid Schaaf scored 20 points while Thomas Schwartz put in 16 for Treynor in the win.
Will Gutzmer scored 20 and Brody Lager finished with 17 for Missouri Valley.
NC: AHSTW 75 Earlham 47
Brayden Lund scored 30 points to lead AHSTW in the win. Raydden Grobe added 15 and Kyle Sternberg scored 14 for the Vikings.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 82 Southwest Valley 34
Carson Elbert had 28 points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
Southwest Valley’s Tucker TePoel had 14 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 47 Murray 38
Jaixen Frost had 20 points and Erik Trujillo finished with 10 for Mount Ayr in the victory.
Colton Siefkas led Murray with 17 points.
BLUE: Diagonal 48 Twin Cedars 40
Devin Arkema led Twin Cedars with 22 points.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 61 Kuemper Catholic 57
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton 56 Griswold 47
Fremont-Mills 77 Stanton 27
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 69 Missouri Valley 50
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 82 Southwest Valley 34
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 48 Twin Cedars 40
Melcher-Dallas 70 Lamoni 55
Non-Conference
Tri-Center 75 Shenandoah 37
Logan-Magnolia at West Monona
AHSTW 75 Earlham 47
Mount Ayr 47 Murray 38
East Union 61 Orient-Macksburg 37
Wayne 59 Mormon Trail 53
Ogden 64 Glidden-Ralston 55
Sioux City North 58 Hinton 55
Ankeny Christian Academy at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Area Nebraska
Conestoga 48 Elmwood-Murdock 47 — OT
Lourdes Central Catholic 51 Lincoln Lutheran 48 — OT
Johnson-Brock 38 Sterling 27