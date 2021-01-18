Red Oak Tigers

(KMAland) -- DeVries powered Red Oak over Kuemper, Stanton and F-M won in the Corner Tournament, Mount Ayr knocked off Murray and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball action.

H-10: Red Oak 61 Kuemper Catholic 57 

Freshman Max DeVries poured in 27 points for Red Oak in the win.

Mitchell Badding led Kuemper with 16 points, and John Mayhall added 13 points.

CCT: Stanton 56 Griswold 47 

Carter Johnson had 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Jack Roberts added 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Stanton. Colby Royal pitched in eight points, seven steals, six assists and four rebounds.

WIC: Treynor 69 Missouri Valley 50 

Sid Schaaf scored 20 points while Thomas Schwartz put in 16 for Treynor in the win.

Will Gutzmer scored 20 and Brody Lager finished with 17 for Missouri Valley.

NC: AHSTW 75 Earlham 47 

Brayden Lund scored 30 points to lead AHSTW in the win. Raydden Grobe added 15 and Kyle Sternberg scored 14 for the Vikings.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 82 Southwest Valley 34 

Carson Elbert had 28 points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.

Southwest Valley’s Tucker TePoel had 14 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 47 Murray 38  

Jaixen Frost had 20 points and Erik Trujillo finished with 10 for Mount Ayr in the victory.

Colton Siefkas led Murray with 17 points.

BLUE: Diagonal 48 Twin Cedars 40 

Devin Arkema led Twin Cedars with 22 points.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 61 Kuemper Catholic 57

Corner Conference Tournament

Stanton 56 Griswold 47

Fremont-Mills 77 Stanton 27

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 69 Missouri Valley 50

Pride of Iowa Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys 82 Southwest Valley 34

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson 

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 48 Twin Cedars 40

Melcher-Dallas 70 Lamoni 55

Non-Conference

Tri-Center 75 Shenandoah 37

Logan-Magnolia at West Monona 

AHSTW 75 Earlham 47

Mount Ayr 47 Murray 38 

East Union 61 Orient-Macksburg 37

Wayne 59 Mormon Trail 53

Ogden 64 Glidden-Ralston 55

Sioux City North 58 Hinton 55

Ankeny Christian Academy at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 

Area Nebraska

Conestoga 48 Elmwood-Murdock 47 — OT

Lourdes Central Catholic 51 Lincoln Lutheran 48 — OT

Johnson-Brock 38 Sterling 27

