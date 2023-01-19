Glenwood Rams NEW LOGO

(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Red Oak, SW Valley was a victor and Rock Port, Conestoga, Johnson County Central and Lourdes Central Catholic were other winners in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Glenwood 78 Red Oak 76 

Risto Lappala (19 points), Kayden Anderson (18), Logyn Eckheart (12) and Gavin Schau (11) all scored in double figures for Glenwood.

Max DeVries led Red Oak with 33 points and Hunter Gilleland added 20 for the Tigers.

CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Fremont-Mills 73 Stanton 63

Find Ryan Matheny’s complete recap linked here

East Mills 65 Sidney 36 

Find Derek Martin’s complete recap linked here

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Southwest Valley 55 East Union 44 

Isaac Currin had 14 points and Roman Keefe pitched in 11 for Southwest Valley in the win.

East Union’s Rason Grail posted 19 points and Seth Hudson had 18 for East Union.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Grand View Christian 79 Atlantic 39 

No stats reported.

AREA MISSOURI 

Rock Port 65 Northland Christian 34 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Ralston 72 Plattsmouth 56 

Gage Olsen and Drew Iverson had 17 points for Plattsmouth in the loss. 

Conestoga 45 Falls City 40

Noah Simones had 12 points and Jack Welch added 11 for Conestoga.

Bryson Butrick and Jaxon Strauss scored 13 points each for Falls City. 

Johnson County Central 67 Humboldt-TRS 53

No stats reported.

Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water 

No score reported.

Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Lewiston 56

No stats reported.

