(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Red Oak, SW Valley was a victor and Rock Port, Conestoga, Johnson County Central and Lourdes Central Catholic were other winners in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 78 Red Oak 76
Risto Lappala (19 points), Kayden Anderson (18), Logyn Eckheart (12) and Gavin Schau (11) all scored in double figures for Glenwood.
Max DeVries led Red Oak with 33 points and Hunter Gilleland added 20 for the Tigers.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Fremont-Mills 73 Stanton 63
Find Ryan Matheny’s complete recap linked here.
East Mills 65 Sidney 36
Find Derek Martin’s complete recap linked here.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 55 East Union 44
Isaac Currin had 14 points and Roman Keefe pitched in 11 for Southwest Valley in the win.
East Union’s Rason Grail posted 19 points and Seth Hudson had 18 for East Union.
NON-CONFERENCE
Grand View Christian 79 Atlantic 39
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 65 Northland Christian 34
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ralston 72 Plattsmouth 56
Gage Olsen and Drew Iverson had 17 points for Plattsmouth in the loss.
Conestoga 45 Falls City 40
Noah Simones had 12 points and Jack Welch added 11 for Conestoga.
Bryson Butrick and Jaxon Strauss scored 13 points each for Falls City.
Johnson County Central 67 Humboldt-TRS 53
No stats reported.
Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water
No score reported.
Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Lewiston 56
No stats reported.