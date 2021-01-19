H-10 logo 2018.jpg
Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Kuemper edged Clarinda, Glenwood took down St. Albert, East Mills & Sidney won in the CCT, West Harrison stayed hot and more in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Creston 58 Shenandoah 44 

Colby Burg had 22 points for Creston in the win.

Blake Herold topped Shenandoah with 18 points while Braden Knight had 12.

H-10: Kuemper Catholic 64 Clarinda 63 

John Mayhall topped Kuemper with 20 points while Michael Pottebaum added 15 and Noah Bauer put in 10.

Drew Brown scored 17 points for Clarinda. Michael Shull added 14 and Grant Jobe chipped in 11.

CORNER: Sidney 75 Griswold 42 

Cole Jorgenson poured in 20 points, Kyle Beam had 13 and Garett Phillips added 10 for Sidney.

Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 18 points.

WIC: Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 39 

Alex Ravlin had 11 points and Coby Fink and Blake Hall finished with 10 each. Hall added seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles.

POI: Mount Ayr 65 Lenox 45 

Jaixen Frost had 25 points for Mount Ayr in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

POI: Nodaway Valley 72 Southwest Valley 49 

Boston DeVault topped four players in double figures for Nodaway Valley with 20 points. Mason Menefee added 17, Toby Bower had 15 and Avery Phillippi scored 12.

Tucker Tepoel and Gabe Fuller both had 12 points for Southwest Valley.

RVC: Woodbine 61 Glidden-Ralston 30 

Layne Pryor scored 24 points while Dylan Hoefer added 18 for Woodbine in the win.

RVC: West Harrison 63 Ar-We-Va 51 

Sage Evans led West Harrison with 21 points and 17 rebounds in the victory. Mason King pitched in 18 points, and Koleson Evans had 11.

BLUE: Diagonal 38 Orient-Macksburg 27 

Caleb Hubbard scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had four steals for Diagonal in the win. William O’Connor also scored nine points with 11 rebounds.

MO: East Atchison 50 DeKalb 41 

Jarrett Spinnato scored 16 points for East Atchison in the victory.

NE: Plattsmouth 72 Syracuse 65 

Adam Eggers had 24 points for Plattsmouth in the win. Jude Wehrbein added 11 points, 10 assists, six steals and four rebounds, and Nolan Stromsodt pitched in nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

NE: Conestoga 60 Palmyra 58 

Zach Fitzpatrick led Palmyra with 13 points while Alex Hatcher had 12.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 58 Shenandoah 44

Kuemper Catholic 64 Clarinda 63

Atlantic 71 Red Oak 50

Glenwood 58 St. Albert 50

Lewis Central 60 Denison-Schleswig 43

Corner Conference Tournament

East Mills 66 Essex 11

Sidney 75 Griswold 42

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 40 Riverside 26

Treynor 81 Audubon 44

Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 39

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 50 Bedford 37

Mount Ayr 65 Lenox 45

Nodaway Valley 72 Southwest Valley 49

Wayne 64 Southeast Warren 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 East Union 30

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79 Paton-Churdan 54

West Harrison 63 Ar-We-Va 51

Woodbine 61 Glidden-Ralston 30

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 71 Sioux City North 17

Sioux City East 73 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54

LeMars 53 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 38 Orient-Macksburg 27

Lamoni 65 Moulton-Udell 36

Moravia at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas 

Seymour 51 Twin Cedars 48

Non-Conference

College View Academy Heartland Christian 

Area Missouri

East Atchison 50 DeKalb 41

Rock Port 61 North Nodaway 31

Mound City 84 Northeast Nodaway 51

Nodaway-Holt 57 West Nodaway 55

South Holt 44 Stewartsville-Osborn 43

North Andrew 66 Stanberry 57

Worth County 63 Albany 59

Area Nebraska

Platteview 88 Nebraska City 68 

Plattsmouth 72 Syracuse 65

Conestoga 60 Palmyra 58

Douglas County West 55 Louisville 52

Auburn 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 37

Johnson County Central 52 Weeping Water 46

Yutan 52 Ashland-Greenwood 40

Johnson-Brock 40 Lewiston 26

Sterling 47 Omaha Christian Academy 40

Bennington 54 Lourdes Central Catholic 36

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.