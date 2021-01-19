(KMAland) -- Kuemper edged Clarinda, Glenwood took down St. Albert, East Mills & Sidney won in the CCT, West Harrison stayed hot and more in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Creston 58 Shenandoah 44
Colby Burg had 22 points for Creston in the win.
Blake Herold topped Shenandoah with 18 points while Braden Knight had 12.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 64 Clarinda 63
John Mayhall topped Kuemper with 20 points while Michael Pottebaum added 15 and Noah Bauer put in 10.
Drew Brown scored 17 points for Clarinda. Michael Shull added 14 and Grant Jobe chipped in 11.
CORNER: Sidney 75 Griswold 42
Cole Jorgenson poured in 20 points, Kyle Beam had 13 and Garett Phillips added 10 for Sidney.
Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 18 points.
WIC: Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 39
Alex Ravlin had 11 points and Coby Fink and Blake Hall finished with 10 each. Hall added seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles.
POI: Mount Ayr 65 Lenox 45
Jaixen Frost had 25 points for Mount Ayr in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Nodaway Valley 72 Southwest Valley 49
Boston DeVault topped four players in double figures for Nodaway Valley with 20 points. Mason Menefee added 17, Toby Bower had 15 and Avery Phillippi scored 12.
Tucker Tepoel and Gabe Fuller both had 12 points for Southwest Valley.
RVC: Woodbine 61 Glidden-Ralston 30
Layne Pryor scored 24 points while Dylan Hoefer added 18 for Woodbine in the win.
RVC: West Harrison 63 Ar-We-Va 51
Sage Evans led West Harrison with 21 points and 17 rebounds in the victory. Mason King pitched in 18 points, and Koleson Evans had 11.
BLUE: Diagonal 38 Orient-Macksburg 27
Caleb Hubbard scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had four steals for Diagonal in the win. William O’Connor also scored nine points with 11 rebounds.
MO: East Atchison 50 DeKalb 41
Jarrett Spinnato scored 16 points for East Atchison in the victory.
NE: Plattsmouth 72 Syracuse 65
Adam Eggers had 24 points for Plattsmouth in the win. Jude Wehrbein added 11 points, 10 assists, six steals and four rebounds, and Nolan Stromsodt pitched in nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
NE: Conestoga 60 Palmyra 58
Zach Fitzpatrick led Palmyra with 13 points while Alex Hatcher had 12.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 58 Shenandoah 44
Kuemper Catholic 64 Clarinda 63
Atlantic 71 Red Oak 50
Glenwood 58 St. Albert 50
Lewis Central 60 Denison-Schleswig 43
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 66 Essex 11
Sidney 75 Griswold 42
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 40 Riverside 26
Treynor 81 Audubon 44
Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 39
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 50 Bedford 37
Mount Ayr 65 Lenox 45
Nodaway Valley 72 Southwest Valley 49
Wayne 64 Southeast Warren 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 East Union 30
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79 Paton-Churdan 54
West Harrison 63 Ar-We-Va 51
Woodbine 61 Glidden-Ralston 30
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 71 Sioux City North 17
Sioux City East 73 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54
LeMars 53 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 38 Orient-Macksburg 27
Lamoni 65 Moulton-Udell 36
Moravia at Ankeny Christian Academy
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Seymour 51 Twin Cedars 48
Non-Conference
College View Academy Heartland Christian
Area Missouri
East Atchison 50 DeKalb 41
Rock Port 61 North Nodaway 31
Mound City 84 Northeast Nodaway 51
Nodaway-Holt 57 West Nodaway 55
South Holt 44 Stewartsville-Osborn 43
North Andrew 66 Stanberry 57
Worth County 63 Albany 59
Area Nebraska
Platteview 88 Nebraska City 68
Plattsmouth 72 Syracuse 65
Conestoga 60 Palmyra 58
Douglas County West 55 Louisville 52
Auburn 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 37
Johnson County Central 52 Weeping Water 46
Yutan 52 Ashland-Greenwood 40
Johnson-Brock 40 Lewiston 26
Sterling 47 Omaha Christian Academy 40
Bennington 54 Lourdes Central Catholic 36