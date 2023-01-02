Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

(KMAland) -- East Union won a double-overtime thriller and Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn in a rematch of last year’s state championship game on Monday.

NON-CONFERENCE

East Union 54 Lamoni 51 – 2 OT

Austin Lack led East Union with 20 points while Rason Grail and Seth Hudson added 19 and 11, respectively.

Thomas Jefferson 76 Buena Vista 24

No Stats Reported

AREA NEBRASKA

Platteview 78 Plattsmouth 42

No Stats Reported

SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT AT AUBURN

Milford 46 Falls City 33

No Stats Reported

Ashland-Greenwood 55 Auburn 36

Brooks Kissinger exploded for 30 points in the Bluejays’ win.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.