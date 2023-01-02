(KMAland) -- East Union won a double-overtime thriller and Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn in a rematch of last year’s state championship game on Monday.
NON-CONFERENCE
East Union 54 Lamoni 51 – 2 OT
Austin Lack led East Union with 20 points while Rason Grail and Seth Hudson added 19 and 11, respectively.
Thomas Jefferson 76 Buena Vista 24
No Stats Reported
AREA NEBRASKA
Platteview 78 Plattsmouth 42
No Stats Reported
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT AT AUBURN
Milford 46 Falls City 33
No Stats Reported
Ashland-Greenwood 55 Auburn 36
Brooks Kissinger exploded for 30 points in the Bluejays’ win.