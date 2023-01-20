(KMAland) -- Kuemper rolled on the road, IKM-Manning edged Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley got a big road win, Moravia clinched the BGC, Underwood handled business, Stanberry & Maryville won close & Auburn and A-G rolled in KMAland boys basketball on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 61 Shenandoah 9
Colby Souther had 11 points to lead 12 different scorers for Lewis Central.
Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel had three points each for Shenandoah.
Denison-Schleswig 81 St. Albert 49
Ricardo Casillas put in 23 points while Carson Seuntjens added 17 for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Lance Arkfeld pitched in 15 and Luke Wiebers had 10.
Colin Lillie had 15 points and Nick Ballenger added 12 for the Falcons.
Kuemper Catholic 88 Creston 66
Michael Kasperbauer and Dawson Gifford both had 20 points and Carson Kanne put in 10 for Kuemper Catholic in the win.
Patrick Varner led Creston with 16 points. Cael Turner posted 14, Logan Anson added 13 and Jake Hoyt put in 10 for the Panthers.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 60 Audubon 38
Brayden Lund had another big night with 27 points while Kyle Sternberg added 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Luke Sternberg pitched in nine points and four steals, and Cole Scheffler totaled six points, seven assists and five steals for the Vikings.
Carson Bauer had 20 points for Audubon.
IKM-Manning 59 Tri-Center 56
Ben Ramsey had 18 points, including the game-winning bucket with about one minute remaining. Ross Kusel added 16 and Reed Hinners had 14.
Christian Dahir led Tri-Center with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Turner pitched in 15 points, and Isaac Wohlhuter scored 13.
Treynor 62 Logan-Magnolia 46
Aaron Ehmke had 11 points, seven steals and six rebounds, and Jace Tams added 15 point s and 12 rebounds for Treynor in the win. Alan Young tallied 13 points, and Karson Elwood posted 11.
Nicio Adame had 12 points and Evan Roden posted 10 for Logan-Magnolia.
Missouri Valley 57 Riverside 53 (On KMAX-Stream)
Check out the complete recap with Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 60 Wayne 42
Conner Nally had 17 points, Quentin King pitched in 15 and Asher Weed tallied 14 for Bedford.
Rayce Snyder and Connor Pruiett had 14 points each for Wayne.
Lenox 68 Southeast Warren 67
Samson Adams had 21 points to lead Lenox in the victory. Gabe Funk (13), Keaton England (12) and Carter Reed (11) also scored in double figures for the Tigers.
Jack Williams led Southeast Warren with 19 points. Brogan Ewing had 11 points while Caden Carruthers and Jamison Ewing totaled 10 apiece.
Nodaway Valley 63 Central Decatur 49
Boston DeVault had 29 points and Dawson Nelson put in 17 to lead the way for Nodaway Valley.
Jack Scrivner topped Central Decatur with 15 points.
Mount Ayr 64 Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Braydon Pierson led Mount Ayr with 21 points while Jaixen Frost added 12 for Mount Ayr in the win.
Cole Keller scored seven points for Martensdale-St. Marys.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 CAM 51
Derrek Kommes had 15 points and eight rebounds while Trey Petersen added 13 point sand Cash Emgarten posted 10.
Chase Jahde topped CAM with 18 points and nine rebounds. Sam Foreman pitched in 10 for the Cougars.
Boyer Valley 56 Glidden-Ralston 42
Evan TenEyck had 16 points for Boyer Valley in the win. Luke Cripps pitched in 14 off the bench for the Bulldogs.
Woodbine 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Brody Pryor scored 17 points and Carter Gruver added 15 for Woodbine in the win.
Cade Behrends topped Coon Rapids-Bayard with 24 points. Lance Clayburg added 10 for the Crusaders.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 55 LeMars 43
Mathok Mathok had 13 points and Cole Arnold, Etienne Higgins and Creighton Bracker all scored 10 points for Abraham Lincoln in the win.
Sioux City East 93 Thomas Jefferson 37
Preston Dobbs scored 18 points for Sioux City East in the win. Fitzy Grant added 15, AJ Flemister put in 13 and Diego Alferez tallied 10.
Jordan Dewaele, Jayden Kapels and Devin Davis-Conti had nine points each for Thomas Jefferson.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 77 Sioux City North 44
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 60 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
Keavian Hayes scored 16 points while Lamarion Mothershead pitched in 14 for Sioux City West.
Tyler Smith and Scott Kroll both had nine points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 63 Melcher-Dallas 35
Moravia finished a second straight undefeated Bluegrass Conference championship. Gage Hanes led the Mohawks with 16 points and Wyatt Throckmorton pitched in 11.
Owen Suntken topped Melcher-Dallas with 14 points.
Mormon Trail 72 Lamoni 48
Gavin Dixson had 22 points for Mormon Trail. Fulton Flesher pitched in 15.
Kalvin brown led Lamoni with 25 points in the defeat.
Diagonal 47 Murray 46 — OT
Caleb Hubbard had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead Diagonal in the win.
Ankeny Christian 73 Seymour 37
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 64 Parkview Christian 43
Alex Ravlin and Mason Boothby had 15 points each, and Jack Vanfossan posted 12 for Underwood. Josh Ravlin pitched in 10 points for the Eagles.
AREA MISSOURI
Stewartsville-Osborn 45 East Atchison 43
Jarrett Spinnato had 17 points and Braden Graves finished with 11 for East Atchison in the defeat.
Mound City 62 Northeast Nodaway 44
No stats reported.
South Holt 89 Union Star 25
Kendall Noland had 15 points and five steals while Tait Morris pitched in 14 points and Cole Medsker and Griffin Kemerling had 13 for South Holt. Tylynn Prussman and Garret Guyer also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Nodaway Valley 74 DeKalb 54
Kayden Conn and Bracxten Rohlmeier had 19 points each while Blake Bohannon pitched in 13 for Nodaway Valley.
Platte Valley 80 North Nodaway 27
No stats reported.
Stanberry 42 King City 39
Colby McQuinn had 18 points and Adam Jensen posted 11 for Stanberry in the tight win.
Blakely Eaton had nine points for King City.
North Andrew 67 North Harrison 37
No stats reported.
Pattonsburg 67 Worth County 58
No stats reported.
Albany 70 St. Joseph Christian 68
No stats reported.
Maryville 55 Savannah 53
Keaton Stone posted 13 points for Maryville. Delton Davis and Caden Stoecklein added 12 apiece for the Spoofhounds.
Wyatt Jackson had 14 points and Aiden Knechtenhoffer posted 12 for Savannah.
AREA NEBRASKA
Auburn 64 Nebraska City 38
Carson Leslie led Auburn with 17 points while Maverick Binder pitched in 15 and Skyler Royal had 13.
Nebraska CIty’s Keston Holman and Markus Nelson both scored nine points.
Elmwood-Murdock 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 27
No stats reported.
Yutan 56 Palmyra 49
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 65 Syracuse 21
Brooks Kissinger (18 points), Drake Zimmerman (14) and Cougar Konzem (13) all scored in double figures for Ashland-Greenwood.
Robert Shanks had six points for Syracuse.
Johnson-Brock 48 Friend 42
No stats reported.
Southern 58 Sterling 31
Carson McAuliffe had 17 points to lead the way for Sterling.