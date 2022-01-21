(KMAland) -- Woodbine upset Coon Rapids-Bayard, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth won tight battles and more from Thursday in KMAland boys basketball.
CORNER: Stanton 49 Sidney 44 – OT (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: East Mills 64 Fremont-Mills 50 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Tri-Center 41 Audubon 33
Michael Turner had 13 points and five assists, and Kent Elliott added 10 points and four boards for Tri-Center. Jaxyn Valadez pitched in eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
POI: Southwest Valley 64 East Union 49
Gabe Fuller finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Southwest Valley in the win. Owen Wilkinson pitched in 14 points, and Sawyer Hensley had 10 for the Timberwolves.
Seth Hudson topped East Union with 19 points.
RVC: Woodbine 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Dylan Hoever and EJ Reisz had 11 points each while Paul Freund put in 10 points for Woodbine in the win.
Lance Clayburg led the way for Coon Rapids-Bayard with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and five blocks.
NC: West Harrison 86 Whiting 10
Mason King had 15 points to lead four players in double figures for West Harrison. Sage Evans added 12 points, nine assists, six rebounds and six steals, and Brady Melby and Koleson Evans finished with 10 points each.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton 49 Sidney 44 – OT
East Mills 64 Fremont-Mills 50
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 41 Audubon 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 64 East Union 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 59 Paton-Churdan 44
Woodbine 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 96 Atlantic 68
Lenox at Earlham
West Harrison 86 Whiting 10
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 52 Crete 49
Plattsmouth 58 Ralston 56
Conestoga 58 Falls City 26
Weeping Water 55 Brownell-Talbot 33
Humboldt-TRS 63 Johnson County Central 57 — OT
Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Lewiston 20