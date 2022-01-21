Woodbine Tigers
Hudl

(KMAland) -- Woodbine upset Coon Rapids-Bayard, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth won tight battles and more from Thursday in KMAland boys basketball.

CORNER: Stanton 49 Sidney 44 – OT (On KMA-FM 99.1) 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. 

CORNER: East Mills 64 Fremont-Mills 50 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Tri-Center 41 Audubon 33 

Michael Turner had 13 points and five assists, and Kent Elliott added 10 points and four boards for Tri-Center. Jaxyn Valadez pitched in eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

POI: Southwest Valley 64 East Union 49 

Gabe Fuller finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Southwest Valley in the win. Owen Wilkinson pitched in 14 points, and Sawyer Hensley had 10 for the Timberwolves.

Seth Hudson topped East Union with 19 points. 

RVC: Woodbine 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 

Dylan Hoever and EJ Reisz had 11 points each while Paul Freund put in 10 points for Woodbine in the win.

Lance Clayburg led the way for Coon Rapids-Bayard with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and five blocks.

NC: West Harrison 86 Whiting 10 

Mason King had 15 points to lead four players in double figures for West Harrison. Sage Evans added 12 points, nine assists, six rebounds and six steals, and Brady Melby and Koleson Evans finished with 10 points each.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference Tournament 

Stanton 49 Sidney 44 – OT 

East Mills 64 Fremont-Mills 50

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 41 Audubon 33

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 64 East Union 49

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 59 Paton-Churdan 44

Woodbine 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Non-Conference 

Grand View Christian 96 Atlantic 68

Lenox at Earlham 

West Harrison 86 Whiting 10

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 52 Crete 49

Plattsmouth 58 Ralston 56

Conestoga 58 Falls City 26

Weeping Water 55 Brownell-Talbot 33

Humboldt-TRS 63 Johnson County Central 57 — OT

Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Lewiston 20

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.