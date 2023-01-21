(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Red Oak, Max DeVries reached 1,000 points, Harlan won at Sokol Arena, Louisville advanced in the NCC Tournament and more from Saturday in KMAland boys hoops.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 66 Red Oak 55
Tadyn Brown had 22 points and Wyatt Schmitt scored 17 for Clarinda in the win.
Max DeVries had 16 points for Red Oak, reaching 1,000 for his career. Braden Woods posted 10 points for the Tigers.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: Sidney 56 Stanton 47 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Championship: East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 26
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Lamoni 53 Twin Cedars 47
Kalvin Brown led Lamoni with 16 points while Eli Owen had 15 and Ambrose Savage posted 10.
Seymour 67 Moulton-Udell 40
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Boys Town 67 Glenwood 50
Zac Kelsey topped Glenwood with 14 points and Risto Lappala posted 11 for Glenwood in the loss.
Kasey Clark topped Twin Cedars with 15 points.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Lewis Central 38
Matt Noll had 22 points, Carter Kuehl added 19 and Sam Skinner pitched in 10 for Heelan in the win.
Nash Paulson and Curtis Witte scored eight each for Lewis Central.
Harlan 70 North Bend Central 47
Franz Reisz had 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Harlan in the dominant win.
Pella 58 Kuemper Catholic 55
Dawson Gifford had a team-high 13 points for Kuemper Catholic. Michael Kasperbauer added 12 for the Knights.
Freeman 75 Riverside 54
Grady Jeppesen led the way for Riverside with 32 points while Ayden Salais added 10 points with six assists.
Logan-Magnolia 62 Boyer Valley 40
Calvin Wallis had 17 points, Wes Vana pitched in 12 and Evan Roden had 11 for Logan-Magnolia in the win.
Evan TenEyck led Boyer Valley with 15 points.
Madrid 72 Nodaway Valley 62
Boston DeVault had 23 points for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Dawson Nelson pitched in 14 and Doug Berg had 10.
River Valley at Ar-We-Va
No score reported.
Abraham Lincoln 54 Platteview 52
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Fillmore Central 65 Elmwood-Murdock 54
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 52 Falls City 43
Brandon Speckmann had 16 points and Keegan Jones added 12 for Johnson County Central.
Jaxon Strauss had 13 points and Jon Craig finished with 11 for Falls City
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Louisville 65 Raymond Central 51
Cash Biesterfeld had 18 points while Sam Luellen posted 12 and Chase Savage and Wade Powles put in 11 each for Louisville.
Other Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Arlington 54 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 45